Beyoncé Shares The Best Looks From Her Kansas City Show On Instagram

Beyoncé wrapped up her 57-show Renaissance world tour in Kansas City. Luckily for fans, the singer saved her best looks for last.

During Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, each impressive three-hour set included a rotating wardrobe with dynamic tailor-made outfits.

The world tour kicked off in Stockholm on May 10, then headed through Europe and across the United States—the disco-themed show celebrated house music, queer culture, and the ballroom scene.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, one of Beyoncé’s designers, David Koma, explained, “For us, the designers, it is not just an amazing exposure but a wonderful cultural moment to be a part of.” He added that the “Break My Soul” singer herself is “exceptionally involved in all the details.”

“A global tour like this is an incredible, culture-defining event,” Koma mused. “Having seen some of the videos from this tour – you just know it’s a once-in-a-lifetime magical performance that every attendee will remember forever… Considering the creativity that goes into putting on a show like that, it makes sense to work with designers for special couture and custom looks.”

During Bey’s last stop on her five-month running tour, she showcased dreamy outfits by designers André Courrèges and Lou de Bètoly. Additionally, the singer rocked a look from her own brand, Ivy Park.

After her Kansas City show, the singer took to Instagram and added two carousel posts of her favorite looks to her account. Let’s take a look at some of Bey’s fashionable favorites from her highly anticipated final show.

The All-Black Ensemble

In Beyoncé’s first post following her Kansas City show, she featured a chic all-black outfit. Her iconic look featured thigh-high leather boots, a sequined crisscross body suit with a dramatic train, and an oversized leather jacket from her brand, Ivy Park. Her backup dancers donned similar dark-hued fits, including black patent leather pants, elbow-length gloves, and matching longline bra tops.

The singer accessorized her outfit with silver earrings, sequined gloves, a chained bracelet attached to her microphone, and futuristic shades.

Beyoncé captioned her post, “Felt great to design and wear the final IVY PARK drop (with adidas👀💃🏾🕺🏾🪩) on the final show of the RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR.

The Blackout. IVY PARK NOIR dropping Oct 12.”

Patterned And Poised

Beyoncé’s second outfit she shared on the ‘Gram is anything but simple. The look included matching a sparkling black and gold patterned bodysuit with steamy cutouts, a matching hooded cape, boots, and a wide-brimmed hat with eyeholes. Nobody does it like Bey!

Later in the show, the singer ditched her cape and traded headwear in favor of a hat with cascading fringe. Her backup dancers are sporting similarly patterned outfits, including what appears to be a long-sleeved jumpsuit with white trim. Matching crisp white shades complete the dancer’s polished looks.

For more of Beyoncé’s best tour looks, check out the trailer for her upcoming film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.