Beyoncé Producer Hints at Possible Collab With Taylor Swift on ‘Renaissance: Act II’

Act II of Beyoncé’s Renaissance series appears to pay homage to country music. And how explosive would it be for her to collaborate with Nashville’s own Taylor Swift?

It could be a possibility. TMZ spoke with Beyoncé’s producer Killah B. When they asked him about the potential of hearing Swift on the new project, the producer didn’t say yes, but he did leave the door open.

“Let’s just say she’s on the approach of shocking the world,” he said.

Social Media Reacts to Renaissance Announcement

The Super Bowl is filled with age-old traditions. And one of those traditions is the Super Bowl commercials. In this new age of mass media consumption, artists and entertainers alike have begun to use the platform to roll out major announcements. Beyoncé took the opportunity to roll out the second act of her Renaissance album. The project is set to release on March 29.

Act one of her Renaissance series led to Beyoncé having a concert tour that owned the summer. So her fans were salivating for her to release the sequel. They did not miss a beat on Twitter.

“Beyoncé is going on tour again and it’s going to be better than the Renaissance World Tour because that’s the kind of b—- she is,” one user said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“There’s never been a better opportunity for Beyoncé to do an NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Imagine Texas Hold ‘Em, 16 Carriages, another song from Act II, and maybe an older track,” another user said.

“No like you don’t understand, we’re getting a new Beyoncé album in 46 days,” another added.

Jay-Z Slams Grammys For Beyoncé Snub

Act one of the Renaissance series tipped the scales in a way the music industry hasn’t seen in some time. But still, the Houston artist hasn’t won Album of the Year at the Grammys.

Her husband, Jay-Z, was quick to come to her defense at the 2024 Grammys. While accepting the Dr Dre Global Impact Award, he slammed the committee for never choosing his wife for the award.

“We love y’all. We want y’all to get it right. I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than anyone and never won Album of the Year. So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work,” he said.

“Even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that. The most Grammys… never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”