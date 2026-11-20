Beyoncé and Jay-Z had an unexpected guest arrive at their home. But the whole thing was one big misunderstanding.

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British pop superstar Robbie Williams told the story of how he ended up at Bey and Jay’s house by accident on his Instagram.

In his post, he explains that he made a new friend named Jay who’d invited Williams and his family over.

“Now for those of you who don’t know, it takes quite a lot for me to leave my house. Going to somebody else’s house is an even bigger undertaking. It’s not something I do very often,” he explained.

Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

His family was being driven to Jay’s house, but as they got closer, Williams said the “house numbers disappeared entirely.” But soon, he saw parts of a house he believed he recognized from talking to his friend on FaceTime.

So he tells his driver that they’ve arrived at the home, only to be met by a security guard.

“Robbie,” he told the security guard. “Here to see Jay.” He wasn’t expecting the guard to ask “Robbie who?” There is a back and forth exchange while the guard tries to figure out who Williams is and why he’s there.

“By now I’m beginning to wonder if Jay has forgotten he’s invited us, whether I’ve got the wrong day, or whether I’ve somehow invented our entire friendship,” he wrote.

As he continued his exchange with the security guard, he said he noticed a woman on the veranda of the home — Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

“And in one horrible, magnificent instant, I understand what’s happened,” he continued. “I have arrived, bold as brass, uninvited, at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s house. People I do not know. People who have absolutely no reason to be expecting me.”

Williams said that he explained the misunderstanding to the security guard, who thankfully knew where he was supposed to be going, and gave the driver directions.

“We drive away. Smiles on their faces. Embarrassment in my underpants. And that, ladies and gentlemen, is why I don’t leave the house.”

Thankfully, his followers found humor in the situation.

“This is so funny!! Can totally imagine your embarrassment but imagine Bey and Jay laughing about Robbie Williams coming to their house,” one person wrote.