‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star David Gail’s Cause of Death Revealed

David Gail, an actor and former cast member of Beverly Hills, 90210, passed away on January 16 and the cause of his death has been confirmed. Gail, 58, died from complications of sudden cardiac arrest, as stated in a release from a family representative.

“[David Gail’s] family has no reason to suspect the cause of his death was anything but heart failure,” the representative said in a release, per People. “David will be remembered for his love of acting and his absolute passion and dedication to his friends and family. He possessed a unique quality that made everyone feel special in his presence.”

David Gail’s Sister Paid Tribute to Him Following His Death

The news of Gail’s passing was initially shared by his sister, Katie Colmenares, on Instagram on January 20th.”There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side,” she wrote alongside a snapshot featuring her and her brother.

Describing the actor as her “best friend,” Katie proceeded with her tribute. “I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being. Missing you every second of every day forever.” She concluded, “There will never be another.”

David Gail Appeared on Several High Profile TV Series

According to his IMDB page, Gail, a native of Tampa, Florida, was born in 1965. In the early 1990s, he made notable appearances on Growing Pains, Doogie Howser, M.D., and Murder, She Wrote. Additionally, he portrayed Stuart Carson, the fiancé of Brenda Walsh (played by Shannen Doherty) in Beverly Hills, 90210. He later took on the role of Dean Collins in the WB drama Savannah. However, it was his portrayal of Dr. Joe Scanlon in over 200 episodes of General Hospital and its spinoff, Port Charles, that truly left a lasting impression.

In 2002, David Gail starred alongside Bradley Cooper and Colleen Porch in the romantic comedy Bending All the Rules. He also made appearances in other films, including the 2004 film Perfect Opposites and 2008’s The Belly of the Beast.

More recently, David Gail turned to voice acting for video games. Gail’s latest credit on IMDB is Blacksad: Under the Skin, an adventure game for Windows, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. He voiced the character Sam.

Gail is survived by his son Guthier, along with his mother and sister.