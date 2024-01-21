David Gail, ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star, Dies at 58

David Gail, who starred in General Hospital, Port Charles, and Beverly Hills, 90210, has passed away. He was 58.

The actor’s sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed Gail’s death on Instagram on Jan. 20. There is no known cause of death.

“There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side, always my wingman, always my best friend, ready to face anything and anyone w me,” she wrote. “The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being. Missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another.”

David Gail Starred in Over 200 Episodes of ‘General Hospital’

David Gail was most known for starring as Dr. Joe Scanion in over 200 episodes of General Hospital and its spinoff, Port Charles.

Gail also played Brenda Walsh’s (Shannen Doherty) finance Stuart Carson in Beverly Hills, 90210. In his earlier years, he appeared in Doogie Howser, M.D., Murder, She Wrote, and Growing Pains.

In his later years, Gail also made frequent appearances on the Beverly Hills 90210 Podcast. The show posted a tribute to the late star on Instagram following news of his death. It highlights some of his best conversations over the years.

“He was filled with life and incredible stories,” host Pete Ferriero wrote in the comments. “I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened by your loss and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all.”