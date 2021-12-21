Bette Midler Apologizes For Recent ‘Poor, Illiterate’ West Virginia Comment, But Doesn’t Take Back Everything

Bette Midler has been forced to apologize after posting a tweet that categorized all West Virginians as “poor, illiterate, and strung out.” The star’s statement was in response to the news that West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin was voting against President Joe Biden’s proposed spending plan.

Followers Blast Middler: ‘Enough With The Stereotypes”

“What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out,” the actress tweeted. “He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Her followers quickly called Middler out for this post, branding her an out-of-touch millionaire. One person tweeted, “This is just a simple reminder of how the ‘elite’ feel about normal Americans. She isn’t the only one but rather a representative of many.” Another wrote, “When was the last time that you were here? How many people have you met from WV? Enough with the stereotypes.”

High-profile names also blasted the star for her comments. Donald Trump, Jr. also took to Twitter to express his anger, saying, “This is exactly what they think of good hardworking Americans that live outside of their elite bullshit NY/LA bubbles.”

Middler’s Apology

All the online backlash forced Midler to tweet an apology: “I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!”

For many, the apology was too little, too late. “Apology not accepted. At all! That is obviously what you think of us, if it weren’t then you would have never thought to say it in the first place,” one user responded. Another wrote, “Sooo, when you get really upset your true inner voice comes out? Got it!” someone else asked the star. “This is who you are and what you think.”

This isn’t the first time Middler has come under fire for her political comments. She has previously been criticized for making fun of former First Lady Melania Trump’s accent and calling her “FLOTITS.” She also shared a fake quote attributed to former President Donald Trump, who called her out for spreading “fake news” and branded her a “washed up psycho.”