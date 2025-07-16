Bethany, Oklahoma Man Fatally Shot His 6-Year-Old Daughter In Front Of Family, Then Turned The Gun On Himself

A 29-year-old Oklahoma man, Billy Feaster, is believed to have killed his 6-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Feaster, in front of family members. Then, the man took his own life with the same gun.

According to KOKH, the incident occurred at around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 29. Bethany Police Department officers responded to a Northwest 42nd Street residence. They had received a 911 call about a man who had killed his daughter and himself.

Upon arrival, officers found Billy and Elizabeth Feaster in the residence’s backyard, having suffered gunshot wounds. Emergency responders pronounced them dead at the scene.

Police believe Feaster killed his daughter before turning the gun on himself. Police are still investigating the reasons behind this heartbreaking murder-suicide.

“This hurts us deeply, and we’re on the outside looking in,” Bethany Chief of Police John Reid said, as per KOKH. “This is absolutely tragic for the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with that family.”

Devastating News

In an interview with KFOR, Tiana Folk, Elizabeth’s mother, revealed that Feaster was keeping the 6-year-old as well as their 9-year-old son, Aeidan Feaster, during a supervised visit over the weekend.

Folk and Feaster had been in a custody battle for their children since 2018, with a judge granting Folk custody of them. Feaster was granted weekly supervised visitation hours.

The Oklahoman cited court filings that showed that Feaster was ordered to undergo a domestic violence assessment, as well as a psychological evaluation and counseling.

On June 29, Folk received a call from one of Feaster’s parents, who broke the tragic news to her.

“She said, Billy killed Elizabeth,” Folk said. “I said, what; and she started saying that she couldn’t talk. She wasn’t in the right mind.”

However, the terrible news was true, which left Folk and Aeidan, Elizabeth’s brother, devastated.

“I woke up to screaming,” Aeidan recalled. “They were telling me to lay back down.”

Jill Walsh, Tiana’s mother and Elizabeth’s grandmother, lovingly described the 6-year-old girl.

“She just exuded love and happiness, and that smile. She didn’t like me to cry and one time she came up to me and I was crying,” Walsh said. “I was just sad, she comes up to me, she wipes my face, she holds my cheeks, and she said, Nana why are you crying? I said, Elizabeth, you know, I’m just sad.”

A GoFundMe was set up to help Tiana Folk overcome her immense loss.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.