natalie-portman-pregnant-with-her-first-child-with-new-boyfriend

Natalie Portman is entering her advanced maternal age era, revealing she’s pregnant with baby number three at age 44.

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Portman confirmed her pregnancy in a new interview published Friday, revealing she and her current partner, music producer Tanguy Destable, are expecting their first child.

“Tanguy and I are very excited,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “I’m just very grateful. I know it’s such a privilege and a miracle.”

Reflecting on her pregnancy at an advanced maternal age, the Oscar-winning actress noted that her father is a fertility doctor.

“I grew up hearing about how hard it is to get pregnant,” she recalled. “I have so many people I love who’ve had such a hard time with it that I want to be respectful around that as well. It’s such a beautiful, joyous thing, and it’s also not an easy thing.”

“And so I know how lucky it is,” she added. “I’m very aware, and I’m very grateful. I have deep appreciation and gratitude.

Knowing it’s “probably the last time” she’ll be pregnant, Portman is cherishing every moment of what she has more of than she thought she would at her age: “energy.”

“There’s a calm [this time] and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around me,” Portman added. “That makes the experience so beautiful every day.”

This Will Be Natalie Portman’s Third Child, Her First With Her Current Beau

Portman already has two children with her ex-husband, Benjamin Millepied. The couple married in 2012, a year after welcoming their son, Aleph, who is now 12. Their daughter, Amalia, 7, was born in February 2017.

Portman filed for divorce from Millepied in July 2023 after reports of his alleged affair with climate activist Camille Étienne. The couple finalized their divorce in February 2024.

Natalie Portman and her ex-husband Benjamin Millepied at the ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ World Premiere back in 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

According to PEOPLE, Portman was first linked to Destable, 45, in March 2024 when she was spotted on a Parisian stroll with the French musician. And it looks like she’s about to dive headfirst into the world of blended families. Destable shares two children, sons Étienne and Vadim, with his ex, Louise Bourgoin.