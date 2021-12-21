‘Devastated’ Simon Cowell Releases Statement About Heartbreaking Death

International crooner Carlos Marin sadly passed away this week with and it left a lot of people reeling. One in particular is Simon Cowell, who helped create and produce Marin’s music group, Il Divo.

Cowell genuinely seemed beside himself, and had only kind words to heap upon the singer and pop star who passed far too young and with far too much left to share with the world. Also, losses around Christmas time seem to resonate more with people, as it’s normally a time for joy and celebration so this one is really hitting home.

See You At The Crossroads

Marin and Cowell first met when Cowell was trying to assemble a boy band with a different vibe. Il Divo was essentially a group of highly trained operatic singers who he then attempted to move into pop music. A genre of music called popera. A move few doubted would work, but Il Divo quickly proved themselves by selling 20 million records in their first five years as a group.

Il Divo are the most successful international group of all time, which is a pretty remarkable thing to be able to say. Seeing as to how Cowell helped form the group and bring all the members together under one unified vision, it makes sense the loss of Marin would hit him pretty hard. He shared his thoughts about the loss on his Instagram.

A delicately worded goodbye to a man who had so much left to give. But also, when someone passes, sometimes that does give you a chance to view what they accomplished, and Marin had achieved a lot. He made a large impact even in the short time he was here.

Gone But Not Forgotten

Though Marin had been admitted to the hospital before he passed, his passing still came as a shock to most of the world. Cowell’s shock is by no means individual to him. We also need to remember that the impact Marin made on pop music will be his legacy, and he gets to live on anytime someone listens to one of his songs.

Marin reportedly suffered from complications due to a COVID-19 infection, which caused his untimely death. We wish his family and loved ones the best in this trying time.

