World Series Winner and MLB Great Dies After Medical Emergency: Garret Anderson Was 53

Garret Anderson, a World Series hero and one of the most beloved players in Los Angeles Angels history, has died unexpectedly at 53, the team announced Friday.

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According to TMZ, Anderson had a medical emergency at his home in Newport Beach, CA. Dispatch audio reportedly detailed a request for service for an unconscious male.

A three-time All-Star, Anderson helped lead the Angels to the 2002 World Series championship. He played most of his 17-year career with the team. He holds franchise records for games played (2,013), hits (2,368), runs scored (1,024), RBI (1,292), and total bases (3,743). From 1997 to 2003, he had the second-most hits in baseball, trailing only Hall of Famer Derek Jeter.

Anderson was the MVP of the 2003 All-Star Game and won the Home Run Derby the same year. He had been working as a broadcaster for the Angels.

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Angels Hall of Famer Garret Anderson.



Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond.



We extend our heartfelt condolences to… pic.twitter.com/RyF5qa7OPE — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) April 17, 2026

“The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a April 17 statement, via MLB.com. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons. His stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.”

“Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret’s wife Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III, and his entire family,” Moreno concluded.

Anderson Was a Fourth-Round Pick in the 1990 Amateur Draft

In 2002, the year the Angels won the World Series, Anderson finished fourth in the AL MVP race. He hit .306 with 29 homers, 123 RBI, and a career-high 93 runs. Just two years prior, in 2000, he became only the second player in baseball history to record more home runs (35) than walks (24).

A native of Granada Hills, California, Anderson was a fourth-round pick in the 1990 amateur draft. After five years in the minor leagues, he made his MLB debut against Oakland on July 27, 1994, getting his first hit off Ron Darling. In 1995, Anderson finished second in the AL Rookie of the Year voting, behind Marty Cordova of the Minnesota Twins.

The Angels Will Honor Garret Anderson the Remainder of the 2026 Season

One of the game’s most durable players, he averaged 156 games per year over his first eight seasons. He finished his career with 2,529 hits and a .293 batting average.

He retired in 2011 and was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016.

The Angels will wear a memorial patch on their jerseys for the rest of the season to honor Anderson. Before tonight’s game, there will be a moment of silence and a tribute video.