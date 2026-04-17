‘Law & Order’ Fans Outraged After Beloved Spinoff Canceled

A beloved Law & Order spinoff just got the axe, and fans are not taking the verdict well.

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Law & Order: Organized Crime, starring fan-favorite Christopher Meloni, will not return for a sixth season on NBC or Peacock, according to Deadline.

The cancellation comes nearly a year after the show’s fourth season concluded in June 2025.

Meloni, 65, reprised his beloved Law & Order: Special Victims Unit character, Elliot Stabler, for the spinoff series in 2021. He appeared in 75 episodes alongside Ainsley Seiger, Danielle Moné Truitt, and Rick Gonzalez.

According to the synopsis, the series followed Stabler as he returned to New York after a decade abroad to rebuild his life following a devastating personal loss. He joined the Organized Crime Control Bureau, where he worked with Sgt. Ayanna Bell (Truitt).

On April 16, Meloni took to Instagram to thank fans for the “great ride” of his nearly two-decade run as detective Elliot Stabler in the Law & Order franchise. His longtime costar, Mariska Hargitay, had some words of her own for her onscreen partner.

Hargitay, who famously played Stabler’s partner Olivia Benson, commented on Meloni’s post with “P4L” and a heart emoji. The message likely stands for “Partners For Life,” signifying their characters’ loyal, lifelong bond.

Photo by Hippolyte Petit/WireImage

“I just saw that they announced ‘Organized Crime’ won’t be coming back,” Meloni said in the Instagram video. “I wanted to take this moment to say thank you to the fans who not only helped give the character of Elliot Stabler life and longevity, but for sticking with him and welcoming him back. It was a good ride. I had a great time playing him. It was a great ride. Thank you. You helped give me a career that I never dreamed of, nearly 17 odd years.”

‘Law & Order’ Fans Mourn the Loss of Beloved Spinoff

Meanwhile, the comments section of Meloni’s post was full of outraged fans of the Law & Order spinoff.

“Wolf and Peacock dropped the ball on this, OC was a great show,” one top comment read. “Law & Order: Organized Crime was the best one,” another fan agreed. “Who made this decision? Because it wasn’t WE THE PEOPLE that watched this show….. Just go back to SVU!” a third fan chimed in.

Indeed, plenty of SVU lovers pined for the veteran actor to simply return to his old stomping grounds.

“Please go back to SVU. It’s the ultimate show with you and Mariska,” one hopeful fan wrote. “I’m so sad. I hope Elliot returns to SVU. We can’t lose him and you again,” another fan echoed.

While a Meloni pop-up in the Law & Order universe isn’t entirely off the table, don’t hold your breath for a full-time return. The actor has traded his badge for a playbook, starring in Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu, The Land.