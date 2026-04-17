Pope Leo’s Brother Receives Bomb Threat Amid the Religious Leader’s Feud with President Trump

While the feud between President Trump and Pope Leo escalates, the religious leader’s brother experiences a terrifying incident.

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According to The Hill, law enforcement was called to the Illinois residence of Pope Leo’s brother, John Prevost, on Wednesday after a bomb threat was made against him.

The New Lenox Police Department confirmed the news, stating officers were called to the residence. However, after a search of the home, it was determined that the bomb threat was “unsubstantiated.”

“The incident remains under investigation as authorities work to determine the origin of the report,” law enforcement officials shared. “Making false reports of this nature is a serious offense and may result in criminal charges.”

No injuries were reported, and residents in the area around Prevost’s home were allowed to return to their homes following an evacuation. Officers used bomb-sniffing K-9s to inspect the area.

“The New Lenox Police Department thanks the community for its cooperation and patience during the investigation,” the officials added. “Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the NLPD at 815-485-2500 or submit an anonymous tip through the Village of New Lenox website @ Form Center • Submit a Crime Tip.”

President Trump Recently Praised Pope Leo’s Other Brother for Voting and Supporting Him

In a post slamming Pope Leo for comments against the Iran conflict, President Trump praised the religious leader’s brother, Louis Prevost, for voting and supporting him.

“Louis is all MAGA. He gets it, and Leo doesn’t!” Trump stated. “I don’t want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump first called out Pope Leo by referring to him as “weak” on crime and “terrible” for foreign policy.

Pope Leo responded to Trump’s criticism by stating he doesn’t fear the world leader’s administration. He continued to call for peace.

“God’s heart is torn apart by wars, violence, injustice, and lies,” Pope Leo also shared. “Our Father’s heart is not with the wicked, the arrogant, or the proud.”

He also wrote on X on Thursday, “Those who obey God rather than human beings (At 5:29) and earthly ways of thinking rediscover their inner freedom, succeed in discovering the value of goodness and do not resign themselves to evil. They find anew their way in life and become builders of #Peace and #Fraternity.”