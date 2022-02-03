Reviewers Are Raving Over This 3-Step System That Fights Thinning Hair

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

When time begins to catch up with us and our once luscious locks start thinning, there are a few things we can do. We can use texturizing spray for volume, add supplements to our daily routine, and avoid certain foods that have been linked to thinning hair. Plus, there are several tricks to hide a receding hairline, including finding the right haircut.

But there’s one product that has reviewers freaking out over its effectiveness. It not only helps strengthen your hair, but it also increases hair volume, helps reduce breakage, and invigorates your scalp.

What’s the secret? We’re glad you asked! The Nioxin Hair Care System is the three-step system that will become your go-to shampoo, conditioner, and scalp treatment.

Nioxin Hair Care Systems

Developed for untreated fine hair, the Nioxin Hair Care System One is formulated to thicken, cleanse, and condition thinning hair. The system starts at the roots to nourish and repair the scalp and helps support healthy growth.

There are six different kits that are each formulated for different needs and hair types. Nioxin Hair Care System Two was created for untreated hair with progressed thinning. The shampoo cleanses the scalp of environmental residue and encourages growth.

Nioxin Hair Care System Three, is formulated for color-treated hair that has normal to light thinning. The system adds antioxidants and botanicals to encourage growth, and to keep hair shiny and healthy. Nioxin Hair Care System Four was made for color-treated hair with progressed thinning. It delivers thicker hair and protects against damage.

For people with chemically-treated hair, Nioxin Hair Care System Five would be ideal. This formula delivers intense moisture for bleached, permed, straightened, or color-treated hair. Nioxin Hair Care System Six provides intense hydration for noticeably thinning hair that’s been chemically treated.

Rave Reviews

One reviewer who used System One had only good things to say about the kit. “When I started losing my hair at a stressful time, nothing helped until I found Nioxin. It took about 6 months before I could really tell a difference, but I’ve never had the problem again. I constantly have new hair growth. I love the way it makes my hair look.”

A reviewer who struggled with postpartum hair loss saw a noticeable improvement with System Four. She stated, “After my first child, six months later my hair was coming out in clumps. I was shocked and upset and all everyone would tell me is ‘this happens.’ A mother of a lifelong friend who had been a hairstylist all her life told me to try Nioxin. I used it almost exclusively for years. It makes a huge difference!”

System Six helped a reviewer who was dealing with post-covid hair loss. “I had severe hair loss after covid (28/female) and my mom suggested this when I was crying. Within 30 days I noticed my hair looking thicker, and bald patches slowly filling in. My hair is almost back to how it was in 2019. I am so thankful for this product and will buy the bigger bottles! Thank you so much.”

