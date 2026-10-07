‘Best Day of My Life’: Pop/Country Singer Weds Partner After 2024 Reconciliation

Singer Elle King is a married lady! The country songstress married tattoo artist Dan Tooker, with whom she has two sons.

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King posted about the wedding on her Instagram, writing, “Husband and wife. Best day of my life.”

“You are f’n STUNNNNNNING! This is everything! Love you Mama ♥️♥️,” Mia Tyler commented.

“Crying! You deserve it all, beautiful Elle ❤️,” Domino Kirke-Badgley added.

Chelsea Handler also commented, writing “Congratulations, you beautiful babe! 💛💛”

(L-R) Dan Tooker and Elle King attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The “High Road” singer also shared the moment where she and Tooker shared their first kiss as husband and wife. She also posted a video from their wedding day, where guests could be seen engraving their own flasks.

King and Tooker met in 2019 when she went to his tattoo shop for some new ink.

“There was this electric thing that I’ve never felt before,” she told People in 2023. “We hung out, laughed, then he tattooed me, and I posted a picture and said, ‘Getting tattooed by my next ex-husband.’ We’ve been in love ever since.”

The couple became engaged in 2020, and welcomed their first son, Lucky, in 2021. But things had ended by 2023. However, they were back together by the end of 2024.

“We had to grow,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “I don’t know. I’ll try anything twice.”

She also credited their son for bringing them back together.

“He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?” she said. “We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn’t get better than this. This is worth trying.”

She added, “This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

The couple bought a home in Nashville, and son Royal joined the family in February 2025.