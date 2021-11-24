Cardi B’s Best Hairstyles: A Look At Her Most Memorable Hair Moments

Cardi B is known for her larger-than-life personality. From the unique sounds she’s known for to her impressive variety of hairstyles, Cardi B knows how to bring the heat to her individuality. Always in the limelight, she never fails to look her best—especially when it comes to her hair.

In interviews and on her social media, Cardi B has shown time and again her passion for her luscious locks. In November 2021, the rapper took to Instagram to show off her hair evolutions throughout her life and to encourage women of color to not listen to what society claims about hair. “I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair . and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Here are some of the best hairstyles Cardi B has shown to the world.

Classy As Heck

People can say what they want about the “I Like It” artist but she cleans up real nice. The best thing about Cardi B is that her style is so dynamic. As you’ll see below, it doesn’t matter what she wears when she hits the streets, she’s going to look fly and camera ready.

(Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

Cute And Colorful

Cardi B has been quoted saying, “Whatever hair color I have on my head, that’s what decides what type of outfit I’m going to wear because not everything goes with your hair color. That’s why I switch it up.”

No matter the hair color, Cardi B wears the different shades of the rainbow incredibly well. While she mostly sticks with darker hair colors, it’s always a treat when she reps our childhood crayon boxes in the best way.

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Long And Straight

On top of killing it with different colors, Cardi B always looks absolutely stunning in long, straight hair. As you can see below, even when she sticks with a classic color, she looks phenomenal!

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Sleek And Professional

While Cardi B is definitely not the type to work in corporate America (could you imagine her working a 9-5?!), she can clearly pull off a polished look. Granted, if she showed up in the outfit below, HR would undoubtedly want to have a convo.

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Completely Ethereal

Jaws dropped when Cardi B revealed her custom Moschino look for the 2018 Met Gala. I mean, look at that crown! Few women would dare to even pull off a look as stunning as this.

(Neilson Barnard / Getty Images)

Eyebrow Raising

Who would’ve thought Barbie doll heads would make for an interesting modeling moment? For her “UP” music video, she was adorned with plastic trophies throughout her long locks.

(Cardi B / Atlantic Records)

Absolutely Adorable

While Cardi B can rock hairstyles as outrageous as the one seen above, she also has a soft spot for hair bows. Not only are her bright blue bows cute AF, but they also accent her captivating personality.

(Rachel Murray / Getty Images for REVOLVE)

Totally Retro

Who doesn’t love a throwback? Here, Cardi rocked a ’90s-inspired half-up, half-down hairstyle featuring Bantu knots on top and sleek flipped ends on the bottom.