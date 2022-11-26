Bert Kreischer’s Wife, LeeAnn Kreischer, Has A Great Sense Of Humor About His Wild Persona

Over the last decade, Bert Kreischer has emerged as a key figure in the world of comedy. The multimedia comedian is known for his wild over-the-top comedic style (he often delivers his stand-up routines while shirtless) and has even been nicknamed “The Machine.” However, despite her marriage to the oftentimes intense Bert, LeeAnn Kreischer maintains a more down-to-earth presence.

In 2020, Bert opened up about the early days of his and LeeAnn’s relationship on an episode of comedian Theo Von’s podcast. According to Bert, LeeAnn comes from humble beginnings. She was raised in the small town of Bowdon, Georgia.

When Bert and LeeAnn first met, her father was living in the convenience store he ran in the town. Bert joked that he and LeeAnn’s father got along so well because they were both rednecks.

LeeAnn currently has her own growing internet following. LeeAnn hosts a podcast called Wife of the Party—a play on her husband’s reputation as one of the most infamous partiers in America. On the show, LeeAnn talks about family life and what it’s like being married to Bert.

Bert Kreischer And His Wife Have Been Married Since 2003

Although Bert and LeeAnn are both from the Southeastern United States, they didn’t actually meet until they were both living in Los Angeles. Both Bert and LeeAnn have confessed that they got off to a rocky start.

Apparently, Bert kept LeeAnn at a distance for some time, insisting he didn’t want to put labels on their relationship. That was until he and LeeAnn had a dramatic falling out early in their relationship.

Bert and LeeAnn recounted the story during an appearance on the podcast Dr. Drew After Dark. Apparently, Bert went out to dinner with LeeAnn and about five of her friends when they started talking about how a man lifted up LeeAnn’s skirt at an acting class.

Bert, who had been drinking, angered the women when he acted sympathetic towards the unnamed man. On the podcast, Bert insisted he is ashamed for taking that stance and would never have behaved that way now.

Apparently, the comedian sent flowers and a written apology to each of LeeAnn’s friends. When LeeAnn showed up at Bert’s house to talk things through, she found him crying in the shower. After witnessing the emotional moment, LeeAnn realized how remorseful he was and she took him back.

Thankfully, they made it through the difficult period and went on to get married in 2003. On Dr. Drew After Dark, LeeAnn and Bert talked about why they are such a good match.

Apparently, LeeAnn believes Bert keeps their lives interesting. She also insists that she enjoys her alone time, so his frequent traveling is actually a positive thing for their relationship. The couple currently lives in Los Angeles with their two daughters, Georgia and Ila.

LeeAnn Seems To Have A Good Sense Of Humor About His Comedy

As revealed on Dr. Drew’s podcast, LeeAnn is a good sport about Bert’s comedy. The comedian often jokes about his wife and family in his standup shows and on his podcast, Two Bears One Cave.

It’s clear Bert doesn’t hold back with his comedy, often making jokes that would definitely be toeing a line with plenty of other wives. Thankfully, LeeAnn takes her husband’s jokes in stride.

It seems like Bert is a supportive husband behind the scenes, and his comedy doesn’t change that. It’s clear they have a strong union that withstands even the most extreme jokes and hardships. Bert often appears on LeeAnn’s podcast, so its clear he wants to support her in her interests and hobbies.

At the end of the day, Bert also isn’t afraid to gush about how much he loves LeeAnn. “I love her way more than she loves me,” Bert said on an episode of his podcast. “I get a kick out of that woman.”

LeeAnn Is The Practical One In The Relationship

While it’s clear they support each other in their own ways, even Bert admits that LeeAnn is the more grounded one in their marriage. According to an archived version of a 2014 interview with Socialite Life, Bert revealed that LeeAnn stopped him from making a huge career mistake.

Apparently, Bert agreed to the SkyJump at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. for his Travel Channel series Bert the Conqueror. The event is the highest commercial decelerator descent in the world making it one of the premiere attractions for thrill seekers.

However, the night before the jump, Bert freaked out and called LeeAnn, telling her he was planning to abandon the project. Thankfully, she talked him down. She told him that he needed to do the mature thing and let his team know.

As it turns out, the show producer was totally fine with his decision and he told him that he at least needed to get to the edge before deciding not to jump. In a surprising turn of events, Bert conquered his fear and decided to jump anyway.

In the same interview with Socialite Life, Bert revealed that in addition to helping him avoid disaster, LeeAnn also handles the family’s finances. She apparently set things up where they lived on his road earnings and saved all of his TV money.

While Bert was working on the Travel Channel, he and his family lived in a modest 2-bedroom house—their daughters even slept in bunkbeds until high school. Clearly, Bert and LeeAnn are a match made in heaven. They will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary in 2023, and we hope they have many, many more to come.