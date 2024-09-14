Ben Affleck Kisses Matt Damon’s Wife’s Head Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce

Ben Affleck has a lot of love to give. The Chasing Amy star was spotted smooching Matt Damon’s wife, Luciana Barroso, on the head Thursday.

Ben, 52, planted the wet one on Luciana, 48, in Los Angeles while heading to a meeting. He was dressed in a navy suit with a light blue button-down shirt. Meanwhile, Barroso donned a sleek black pantsuit, her hair elegantly styled in a braid.

Luciana clearly loved the attention Ben was giving her, as she beamed ear to ear as his lips pressed against her.

Perhaps Affleck’s show of affection to Damon’s wife is in response to Matt doing the same with Lopez recently…

The smooch occurred just a week after Damon, 53, captured attention by holding Jennifer Lopez’s hand during a candid conversation at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Following the promotion of their new film Unstoppable, the pair allegedly engaged in a “long, meaningful conversation” at an afterparty.

Affleck and Damon Produced ‘Unstoppable’, Which Stars Lopez

Unstoppable is a biopic about wrestler Anthony Robles, who, born with one leg, triumphed by winning the NCAA national championship in 2011. Produced by the renowned production company Artists Equity, founded by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, the film features Lopez in the role of Robles’ mother, Judy.

Despite Affleck’s role in producing the film, he was absent from the premiere.

Affleck and Lopez married in July 2022, but earlier this year, rumors of a split began to circulate. Their decision to list their marital home for sale only intensified speculation, as they also declined to address questions regarding their relationship status.

Not only did the couple spend their wedding anniversary apart in July, but Affleck also missed Lopez’s birthday party in the Hamptons the following week. Subsequently, Lopez filed for divorce in August after months of media attention surrounding their relationship.

Lopez and Affleck have experienced a tumultuous relationship, having split before. The on-again, off-again couple first got engaged from 2002 to 2004 and later rekindled their romance in 2021.

Perhaps the star-crossed lovers will reconcile in another twenty years. Age will have mellowed the fiery couple, who would be well into their 70s by then. After all, the third time is the charm!