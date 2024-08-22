Ben Affleck Had ‘Not Going Anywhere’ Engraved on Engagement Ring Before Proposing to Jennifer Lopez

A sentimental message engraved on the latest engagement ring exchanged between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez did not become a prophecy.

“This one he put ‘not.going.anywhere’ because that’s how he would sign his emails when we started talking again,” Lopez revealed on Apple Music One’s Zane Lowe after their engagement.

“Like, ‘Don’t worry, I’m not going anywhere,’” she added.

Perhaps Affleck wasn’t going anywhere, but Lopez certainly is.

After months of speculation, Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck. While rumors of their split have circulated for quite some time, Lopez took decisive action on August 20.

Reports indicate that Lopez filed for divorce on her own, without legal representation, marking the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony in 2022. The couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. Neither Lopez nor Affleck has issued a statement regarding the news.

The troubled couple spent the entire summer living on opposite coasts after placing their $60 million marital estate on the market, signaling to fans that their second attempt at wedded bliss was a failure.

Affleck’s Engagement Ring Message Might Add More Rage to an Already ‘Furious’ Lopez

Just earlier this month, reports circulated that Lopez was livid with Affleck over their ongoing marital problems. Perhaps Affleck’s engagement ring message further boiled Lopez’s blood.

“She’s furious,” a source told Page Six. “He has humiliated her. He was the one who initiated getting back together.”

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in July 2021, shortly after Lopez ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April of that year. The couple, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, famously starred together in the films Gigli and Jersey Girl. Now, at 55 and 51 respectively, they have found their way back to each other, only to face another public split.

“He’s humiliated her because she made a big deal that he’s the love of her life,” the insider pointed out. “They just had two weddings two years ago. This is some kind of a record, they’re not young kids.”

To compound matters, Affleck and Lopez’s blended family reportedly got along very well.

Of course, Lopez has twins, Max and Emme, who are 16 years old, from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Affleck has three children—Violet, 18; Fin, 17; and Samuel, 12—from his former marriage to Jennifer Garner.

Meanwhile, this makes divorce number four for Lopez. Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003, and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.