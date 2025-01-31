ben-affleck-and-jennifer-garner-are-spending-a-ton-of-time-together-in-wake-of-his-divorce-from-jennifer-lopez

Ben Affleck appears to be leaning on his ex-wife and mother of his children, Jennifer Garner, following his split from Jennifer Lopez.

An alleged insider close to the couple told Page Six that the former couple have been“spending more time together than ever since they divorced.” The source also claimed that the veteran actors, who were married for a decade, “are closer than they’ve ever been since their divorce.”

It seems a pair of tragedies helped find their way back to each other.

“Particularly since Ben’s divorce from Jennifer [Lopez] and with the LA fires and everything going on,” the former lovers “have found themselves leaning on each other more than ever,” the insider told the outlet.

Of course, it should come as no surprise that the two spend time together. Together, they are proud parents to three children: 19-year-old Violet, 16-year-old Seraphina, and 12-year-old Samuel.

“They really do have a close bond,” the alleged source insisted to Page Six. The insider added that Ben and Jen “know not all exes get along as well, and they feel very grateful that they have such an amazing relationship.”

The Insider Claims Things Haven’t Always Been Rosy Between Affleck and Garner

However, it hasn’t always been sunshine and flying doves for the duo, both 52.

“Things between Ben and Jen were understandably rocky for a little while when they first divorced,’ the insider dished to the outlet.

“They shared custody and were amicable when it came to situations involving their kids but over the years they’ve really built a close friendship and are on the same page in a lot of ways,’ the source added.

However, the Daredevil costars “feel like it’s only in everyone’s benefit involved to have a good relationship including themselves and their kids.”

Last month, Garner invited Affleck to join her and their three children in celebrating Christmas as a family. The former couple also spent Thanksgiving together, starting the day by helping to serve meals to 2,000 homeless and near-homeless individuals in downtown Los Angeles. Later, they came together to share a family dinner, continuing their tradition of unity and support.

“Ben and Jen’s kids really enjoy spending the holidays and family time together,” Page Six‘s source explained. “It’s a really great cohesive unit.”

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, we here at Suggest can’t help but wonder if Cupid will pull back his bow for the couple… again.