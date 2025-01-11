Jennifer Garner Tearfully Reveals That She ‘Lost a Friend’ in Los Angeles Wildfires

An emotional Jennifer Garner revealed she had lost a friend to the LA wildfires in a devastating interview on Friday.

While speaking with MSNBC anchor Katy Tur, Garner joined World Central Kitchen Chef José Andrés to share the story of a friend from her church who had recently passed away due to the fires.

“I did lose a friend, and for our church, it’s really tender so I don’t feel like we should talk about it yet,” a tearful Garner told Tur. “I did lose a friend. She didn’t get out in time.”

“My heart bleeds for my friends,” Garner continued. “I mean, I can think of 100 families, and there are 5,000 homes lost. I can — without even [thinking] — I could just write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.”

The 13 Going on 30 actress also admitted to having survivor’s guilt.

“I feel almost guilty walking through my house,” Garner added.

Although Jennifer Garner’s home isn’t in an evacuation zone, her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, recently purchased a $20.5 million mansion in the Pacific Palisades, an area currently affected by one of the largest fires. Affleck had to evacuate his home earlier this week and sought refuge at Garner’s house, according to Page Six.

Jennifer Garner Details How She Reached Out to Volunteer: ‘Put Me to Work’

Meanwhile, the death toll from the Eaton and Palisades fires in Los Angeles rose to 11 as of Friday.

Garner continued, “You know, what can I do? How can I help? What can I offer? What do I have to offer with these hands and these walls and the safety that I have?”

Garner spoke with MSNBC while volunteering with Andrés to help feed firefighters and evacuees at one of the chef’s pop-up locations in Los Angeles County. She told Tur that Andrés’ efforts to support those impacted by the fires were “incredible” to see.

“World Central Kitchen and Chef José just come in and [said], ‘We’ve got you. We’ve got this handled. Don’t worry,’” Garner explained.

“I’ve lived in and around the Palisades for 25 years, so I just think all of us, we want to get our hands into working, somehow, to be helpful,” the Daredevil actress added. “And because of my work with Save The Children, we have a relationship with the chef, and I was able to just say, ‘Can I be with you for the day? What can I do to help? Put me to work.’”

The Palisades Fire, now only 8% contained, has burned more than 21,000 acres across Pacific Palisades and Malibu, making it the largest wildfire in Los Angeles County. Combined with the Eaton and Hurst fires, over 200,000 people have been displaced, and more than 10,000 structures have been destroyed.