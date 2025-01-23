Beloved YouTuber Welcomes Baby Boy: Congrats to Brooklyn McKnight

YouTuber Brooklyn McKnight (of Brooklyn and Bailey fame) just leveled up to mom mode, welcoming her first baby with husband Dakota Blackburn.

The 25-year-old influencer shared the exciting announcement on the joint Instagram she shares with her twin sister, Bailey McKnight.

The photos show Brooklyn in a bathtub, holding her newborn while her husband kisses her forehead. She also shared pictures from her home birth (including a Dr.Pepper pick-me-up) and moments of the new family of three sitting together in bed.

“Motherhood is beautiful,” Brooklyn wrote alongside the candid shots.

Fans rushed to the comments to wish the new parents well.

“She did it!! And her way!! Good job, Brooklyn!! Congratulations,” one fan gushed. “Congratulations!!!! You’re going to be an amazing mother,” another Instagram denizen declared. “Crying I am so happy,” a third fan chimed in.

Of course, Brooklyn isn’t new to sharing intensely private moments with millions of strangers.

The new mom is best known as one-half of the popular YouTube channel Brooklyn and Bailey, which she co-runs with her twin sister. Since its launch in 2010, the channel has garnered an impressive following of over 7 million subscribers.

Brooklyn announced she was expecting her first child in a video shared just hours after she and her sisters teased fans by revealing one of them was pregnant without naming who. In the video, Brooklyn, with encouragement from her husband, took a pregnancy test and confirmed the exciting news.

The video fast-forwarded to the eighth week of Brooklyn’s pregnancy, where she shared her excitement about attending her first ultrasound and finally getting a glimpse of the baby. For the occasion, Dakota proudly donned a “Dad Club” hat, declaring, “I’ve been waiting for this day!”

To date, the video has over two million views.

The YouTuber Also Shared the Moment She Revealed the Big Baby News to Her Twin Sister

In July 2024, Brooklyn shared the not-at-all-staged heartfelt moment she surprised Bailey with her pregnancy announcement. In a TikTok video, Brooklyn, her husband Dakota, Bailey, and Bailey’s husband Asa are seen playing a game of Tapple. The game requires players to quickly come up with words that fit a given category and start with a specific letter, making the surprise reveal even more memorable.

“P… I’m pregnant,” Brooklyn said softly when it was her turn to choose a word. She reached into her bag, pulled out a positive pregnancy test, and turned to face Bailey.

“I grew up with Brooklyn & Bailey, and I find it crazy to now see Brooklyn living her dream of being a mom,” one supportive onlooker wrote in the comments.