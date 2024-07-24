Beloved Volleyball Coach Dead at 28 After Being ‘Randomly Shot’ at Rooftop Bar

The community of Jasper, Texas is mourning after the local school district’s beloved volleyball coach was shot and killed at a rooftop bar.

San Antonio Police stated in a statement on Facebook that the volleyball coach, identified as 28-year-old Ayden Burt, was shot at the local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E Crockett St.

“Ayden was randomly shot and killed,” the statement reads. “Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited. SAPD is asking for the public’s help for any information regarding this tragic incident.”

Multiple local media outlets reported that Burt was the rooftop bar, Smoke Skybar. The volleyball coach was sitting on the top patio with her back facing Interstate 37 when she was hit shot. Although she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries.

“She was struck by a single bullet in the back while she was seated outside on the patio,” Police Chief Bill McManus stated, per News 4 San Antonio. “This appears that it may have come from the highway. Someone randomly shooting as they drove by.”

Chief McManus also noted, “We don’t have. a known suspect vehicle at the moment.”

Beloved Volleyball Coach Was With Other Coaches From Across the State When She Was Shot

Jasper’s volleyball coach, Ayden Burt, was reportedly with other coaches from across the state of Texas when she was shot.

Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy was sitting next to Burt when she was shot. “She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” he wrote on X.

“My coaches did everything they could performing CPR, etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”

Jasper ISD superintendent, John Seybold, also released a statement on Facebook about the tragedy. “It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt.”

The school district offered counseling for those impacted by the terrible incident at the Jasper Junior High Gymnasium. Seybold stated Ongoing support would be available to students and staff

Seybold further shared, “Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”