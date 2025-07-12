Beloved Kentucky ‘Wheelchair Waver’ Hospitalized After Alleged DUI Crash

Beloved Kentucky man Brad Fritz, commonly known as the “Wheelchair Waver,” known for waving at passing cars from his wheelchair, is fighting for his life after being struck by an alleged drunk driver. This comes more than 25 years after he was put permanently in a wheelchair following a similar crash.

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, the incident occurred on July 8. Reportedly, Fritz was struck by a pickup truck and sustained life-threatening injuries. Among his injuries, he was seen bleeding from his head.

The pickup truck driver, James McGillicuddy, was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of an open container in a motor vehicle, assault, and criminal mischief.

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders detailed that, following McGillicuddy’s arrest, cases of beer and an “open alcoholic beverage container” were allegedly found inside his vehicle.

Moreover, Sanders details that this is the third time that McGillicuddy has been arrested and charged in connection with incidents where he allegedly had an open container in his vehicle.

“This is why driving impaired is so dangerous,” Sanders said. “It only takes one time to have tragic consequences.”

Road To Recovery

Brad Fritz was hospitalized and is currently recovering from his life-threatening injuries. According to Michael Fritz, Brad’s father, he has made progress, being able to pass a swallow test. However, his breathing is severely compromised, with a chest tube being recently removed. Additionally, he is currently suffering from memory issues.

According to The Enquirer, Fritz was only 15 back in 1999 when he suffered a car crash involving a drunk driver. He suffered a traumatic brain injury, resulting in a 3-month-long coma. He managed to survive his crash and graduate from high school.

Brad went on to become a prominent figure as a public speaker against drunk driving.

Most notably, Brad Fritz is known as the “Wheelchair Waver.” He earned the nickname for waving at passing vehicles while sitting on a Kenton County corner.

“If there is one thing about Brad, he is a fighter,” Brad’s father initially wrote on July 9. “He always reminds us that he is Champ. He surely is deserving of that title today.”

James McGillicuddy posted a $10,000 bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for July 15.