Mom Allegedly Abandoned Her Injured Kids To Avoid DWI Charges After Crash

Authorities are charging a mom from Missouri after she allegedly crashed her vehicle while drunk and fled the scene. She reportedly left two unresponsive children in the car.

According to a report by Fox 2, the incident occurred on Monday, May 12, on Interstate 270 eastbound near Missouri 367 in St Louis County. The outlet explains that Courtney Brown, 27, stopped her vehicle in the middle of the interstate. The sudden stop caused a pile-up, with three other cars involved. Authorities allege that Brown was intoxicated at the time.

Prosecutors say that Brown exited her vehicle after the crash and started walking down the road. She reportedly left two children in the car, a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old. Both sustained serious injuries during the impact and were allegedly “unrestrained” at the time.

A report by KSDK provides more insight into the crash. The driver who hit Brown’s car reportedly got out and walked to her car. They allegedly found both children in the front seat without a seatbelt. When the second vehicle hit Brown’s car, it slid along the road, where it was hit by a third vehicle. The outlet also reveals that both children were intubated in St Louis Hospital. Emergency services found both unconscious when they arrived.

The Mom Faces A String Of Offenses

Melissa Price Smith, a prosecuting attorney, told Fox 2 that Brown faces “seven felonies and one misdemeanor.” Two counts of DWI resulting in serious injury, two counts of endangering a child resulting in serious physical injury, and three counts of leaving the scene of an accident. The misdemeanor was for driving without a valid license.

KSDK also explains that an officer at the scene ordered Brown to return to her vehicle, but she ignored the instructions. Officers reportedly detained Brown roughly a mile from her wrecked vehicle. The outlet reports that authorities took her to a hospital where ‘cannabis and amphetamines’ were found in her system. A Missouri State Highway Trooper reportedly described her condition as “relaxed demeanor, slow, deliberate movements, watery and bloodshot eyes, and confused speech.”

According to People, Brown was held at St. Louis County Jail, where she posted her $100,000 bond. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled next month on June 2.