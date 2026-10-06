Beloved Culinary Host Returns After Welcoming Baby Boy

Months after secretly welcoming her first child in April, Lily Burrola is back in the kitchen. Burrola, the head chef and senior culinary producer for Mythical Kitchen made her on-camera return recently.

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She returned in the “Cooking With Whatever We Find In Your Freezer” episode released on September 22. In the episode, she and chef Josh teamed up to make meals with items from their subscriber’s freezers.

But their followers were more excited about seeing Burrola than they were about the meals.

“Boy did I miss Lily and her ability to SHUT DOWN Josh and bring the show to a screeching halt. All with a smile on her face. Congrats on the baby!”

“Lmaoooo! ‘Birth is magical’ they said. Meanwhile, Lilly’s over here telling us the Real Tea with poop & lobster blood ”

“Welcome back Lilly we missed you ”

“It’s awesome to see the whole Mythical Kitchen crew missed Lily as much as we did. Welcome back, Momma Lily. Careful on the root cellar stairs!!!”

Prior to her return to Mythical Kitchen, Burrola gave her followers a sneak-peek into mom life on Instagram.

“Still in shock that I’m someone’s mom!?” she wrote. “First 5 months have been a whirlwind of emotions between our little guy coming 5 weeks early and dealing with lots of postpartum emotions, but one thing stayed consistent. My heart grew for him and his dad every single day.”

“This is a type of love I’ve never experienced before and I feel so grateful to have it. He makes me miss my mom more than ever, but know she loved him before he even existed with all of our conversations around my future babies. I feel lucky he’s surrounded by so much love from BOTH coasts and can’t wait to show him everything. Love you, Leo.”