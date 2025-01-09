Beloved Comedian Jim Short Dead at 58

Veteran Australian comedian Jim Short passed away this week at 58, performing and sharing his talent until his final days.

Videos by Suggest

Short’s passing was announced on Sunday, Jan. 5, through a statement shared by California’s The Comedy & Magic Club on Instagram. The cause of death and additional details were not disclosed.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend comedian Jim Short,” the comedy club captioned a series of candid shots of the comedian. “His humor and warmth touched so many lives at the Comedy and Magic Club. He was a big part of our club for many many years. We’ll cherish the laughter he brought us and keep his spirit alive in our hearts. Rest in peace, Jim. You will be missed.”

Born in Australia in 1967, Short relocated to America with his family in the late 1970s, where he embarked on his comedy career. He eventually made memorable appearances on late-night talk shows such as David Letterman, Conan O’Brien, and Craig Ferguson.

For more than three decades, Short has brought laughter to audiences through his performances at comedy clubs, television appearances, and as the co-host of the podcast Monsters of Talk alongside Margaret Cho. The duo’s podcast ran from 2013 to 2015.

Friends and Colleagues Pay Tribute to Jim Short

Cho took to Instagram to pay tribute to Short following the news of his death.

“There’s not a lot of photos of us, but you were probably the most important person in my life for a long time,” Cho wrote alongside a snapshot of her with Short. “We never got to resolve the thing, but I know you know I love you. This is us from one of the many shows we saw. Goodbye for now Jim.”

Fellow comedians and well-wishers flooded the comments to Cho’s post, remembering Short.

“Sweet and funny guy. So sad,” veteran comedian Todd Barry wrote.

“Oh no. So sorry to hear this,” Wilco keyboardist Mikael Erik Jorgensen added. “He came to see us in Dallas last year and had a great chat after the show. Sending love to you, Margaret.”

Meanwhile, comedian and podcast legend Marc Maron also paid tribute to Short on social media.

“Jim Short has passed away,” Maron wrote on X. “He was a great comic and an old friend. It’s very sad. RIP.”