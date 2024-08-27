australian-airport-breaks-out-in-chaos-over-massive-security-breach

An Australian airport turned into a chaotic scene after what is described as a massive security breach occurred on Monday, Aug. 26.

According to The New York Post, passengers at Cairns Airport were forced to undergo re-screening during the security breach. Witnesses say that the re-screening also involved passengers being pulled off planes.

“They made my mate get off the plane and now everyone [is] standing outside,” one alleged passenger stated. “What on earth.”

Another person shared, “Loudspeaker just said – due to security issue rescreening every passenger in the airport… There are literally thousands of people.”

A spokesperson for the Australian airport also confirmed the situation was caused by one person who didn’t undergo the required security screening, resulting in a breach. As a result of that person’s actions, everyone in the airport had to be rescreened.

“Shortly after midday on Monday, a passenger entered the Departures Lounge at Cairns Airport without undergoing required screening,” the spokesperson explained. “There was no immediate risk associated with this.”

The spokesperson then shared, “It is standard procedure and in line with Cairns Airport’s legislated security requirements to rescreen all persons in the Departures Lounge following an occurrence such as this. This process was conducted as quickly as possible and we appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding.”

The Australian airport is located in Queensland’s far north and welcomes over five million passengers each year.

The Cairns Airport Addressed Security Breach Incident

The Australian airport also released a statement about the incident.

“Cairns Airport is currently rescreening all persons from the Departures Lounge of our Domestic Terminal,” the statement reads, per Sky News. “This process is being carried out in line with our legislated requirements and there is no immediate risk.”

The airport also reaffirmed that safety and security is its highest priority. “We appreciate your patience and understanding. Please be aware that this may cause some delays. If you are traveling from Cairns Airport this afternoon, we recommend allowing some additional time to be processed.”

Flights were reportedly delayed or canceled amid the security breach chaos. However, multiple outlets reported that operations have resumed.

Meanwhile, passengers took to social media to unleash their frustration about the situation. “Everybody had to go back through security,” one passenger wrote. “It would be an understatement to say this created a perturbation in the schedule. The airline staff and security teams were professional and calm.”

A fellow frustrated passenger then stated, “Initial chaos as all those checked in and about to fly went out as many more coming in. Long delays but all handled the frustrations with efficiency and good humour.”