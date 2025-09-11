Beloved Comedian Faced Agoraphobia and ‘Bad Anxiety’ When He Began Living Alone

Daniel Thrasher experienced the heavy effects of isolation when he began living alone, right on the cusp of the pandemic.

Internet sensation Daniel Thrasher, who starred as Gregg in Freevee’s Dinner With The Parents, recently opened up about the trials he faced when living alone for too long.

On June 11, the comedian and musician sat down with Angela Giarratana on Smosh Alike, where he spoke about the issues he faced.

As a creative, Thrasher felt he had to keep on his toes to churn out new ideas. To focus exclusively on developing new ideas, he felt he had to live in a vacuum of distractions and external stimuli.

“So many people are afraid to be bored now,” he said. “And you have to let yourself be bored, because that’s where like insane ideas come.”

He doubled down on his stance by saying, “That’s why so many of your good ideas are in the shower, it’s because you’re not on your phone.”

“You have to be bored in order to be creative, I think.”

So, he decided to isolate himself, and moved into a three-story townhouse. On February 2020. His isolation would be a lot more than he bargained for.

Daniel Thrasher Shares His Experience Isolating, And It’s Tragic Benefit

When the lockdowns hit, Daniel Thrasher was “forced to” isolate. But it wasn’t the creative haven he anticipated.

“And then, because I picked a location that was so far away from everything, I developed, like, agoraphobia, for real,” he shared. “And I like got real bad anxiety… Really, really bad.”

However, despite him suffering with being closed in, his views online “skyrocketed.”

“Yeah, it was crazy. Unfortunately,” he said after revealing his views quadrupled in size. Thrasher was able to output comedy content more frequently and with better attention and detail.

Being bored allowed him to increase his sensitivity to the little ideas in the back of his mind. Raking in more ideas without anything else taking up his brain space allowed him to weave more interesting and funnier ideas.

I suppose you can’t have comedy without tragedy, and in this case, Daniel Thrasher lived through it.