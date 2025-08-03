Shots Fired at Comedian’s New Coffee Shop

Gunshots were fired at a newly opened café owned by actor and comedian Kapil Sharma.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) reported, via a statement to the CBC, that multiple shots were fired at Kap’s Cafe in Surrey’s Newton neighborhood on 120th Street, British Columbia, Canada. The incident occurred in the early hours of July 10 while staff were present inside the establishment.

Police reported no injuries, though the property was damaged. Bullet holes were visible in the café’s windows, along with one that had been completely shattered.

Comedian Kapil Sharma in 2023. (Photo by Rajwant Rawat / The India Today Group via Getty Images)

Police are investigating potential motives and possible links to other incidents, according to the statement. Social media posts from the comedian’s café reveal that it had opened just one week prior to the shooting.

Surrey residents voiced their concerns following the shooting, with Maninderdeep Kaur sharing with the CBC that the incident left her feeling anxious.

“It was a very scary feeling; you don’t feel good living in an environment like this,” she told the outlet.”In a city like Surrey, it’s very disappointing.”

Sharin Whitty expressed disappointment that the comedian’s business had been targeted.

“We were all excited about this café opening,” she recalled. “Kapil is a really prominent artist for our community and our Punjabi community specifically.”

She wants better communication from the Canadian government about protecting residents, but said she’s proud to live in Surrey.

“I think Surrey is a beautiful community; I’m happy to live here and … I think we need more businesses like this.”

Comedian Kapil Sharma Reopens Cafe Following Shooting Incident

Meanwhile, the comedian seems undeterred by the shooting incident.

Kapil Sharma shared on Instagram that his restaurant, Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, Canada, is reopening after being closed for over a week following a recent shooting incident.

“Kap’s Cafe. Reopens tomorrow,” the post began. “We’ve missed you and are truly grateful for your continued love and support. With heartfelt thanks, we’re opening our doors again–ready to welcome you back with warmth, comfort, and care. See you soon, 8 am to 10 pm.”

Fans and locals voiced their support in the comments section.

“Can’t wait to visit Kaps Cafe for the first time! So happy to see you back and thriving after everything,” one top comment read. “Can’t wait to visit this spot,” another supporter wrote.