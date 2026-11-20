Cartoon Network recently released their holiday cartoon line-up, and it is full of nostalgia. Fans are especially excited about the inclusion of Camp Lazlo, which ended in 2008.

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The news of Camp Lazlo’s inclusion is making its way around social media.

According to fans, the show hasn’t aired on the network since 2014.

“LAZLO ON TV AND EVERYBODY WILDING,” one person wrote on X.

“Oh wow lazlo? They actually remembered for once,” someone else commented.

The episode of Camp Lazlo is included in a holiday special afternoon airing on Sunday, Dec. 13 on Cartoon Network. Other shows include Adventure Time, Flapjack, Chowder, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends and Kids Next Door.

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Camp Lazlo was created by Joe Murray and aired from 2005 to 2008. It focused on Lazlo, an anthropomorphic spider monkey who attends Camp Kidney, a Boy Scout inspired camp in the Pimpleback Mountains.

The holiday episode, “Kamp Kringle,” aired during the show’s fifth and final season in 2007. Santa vacations at Camp Kidney after his workshop is destroyed. But soon, he decides he doesn’t want to return home or keep making toys. Meanwhile, the tyrannical camp leader Lumpus is mistreating the elves.

“I cannot believe that it will return since over a decade! Even though it’s for the holidays but still,” one person wrote on Reddit.

Someone asked “is this a sign CN could be returning to the 2000’s era?”