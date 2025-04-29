Beloved Carl Weathers Role Recast in Wake of Legendary Actor’s Death

An iconic part that Carl Weathers originated has been recast following the legendary actor’s death last year.

Ghostbusters fan favorite Ernie Hudson is stepping into the role of Combat Carl in Toy Story 5, taking over the voice previously performed by Weathers, per Deadline.

Before his passing from atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, former pro football player and actor Weathers lent his voice to the character Combat Carl in two notable projects: the 2013 TV special Toy Story of Terror! and the 2019 blockbuster Toy Story 4, which earned over $1 billion worldwide.

Weathers passed away in February 2024 at the age of 76.

The actor’s sudden passing left many in Hollywood stunned, especially as he was actively working on projects like The Mandalorian at the time of his death.

Why Carl Weathers was Perfect Casting for Combat Carl

Combat Carl, the G.I. Joe-inspired action figure from the Toy Story franchise, was a perfect fit for Carl Weathers. Known for his commanding presence and tough-as-nails roles in films like Predator, Weathers brought the same grit and strength (along with humor) to the character.

Toy Story 5 is being brought to life by writer-director Andrew Stanton, a two-time Academy Award winner known for WALL-E and Finding Nemo. Produced by Jessica Choi, with executive production by Pete Docter, the film boasts an impressive creative team. Joining the voice cast in a yet-to-be-revealed role is Anna Faris, best known for her work in Mom and the Scary Movie series.

Meanwhile, best known for his roles in the Ghostbusters franchise and Netflix’s Grace and Frankie, Ernie Hudson has recently appeared in films such as Champions, The Retirement Plan, and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

Hudson has also made a name for himself in the world of voice acting. His credits include Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Transformers Prime, and Puppy Dog Pals.

Infamously, Hudson was interested in reprising his Ghostbusters role for The Real Ghostbusters cartoon, only for the part to be voiced by Arsenio Hall.