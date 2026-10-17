Beloved Band’s Tour Bus Crashes Into Semi-Truck, Driver Killed

The Indigo Girls are mourning the loss of an important part of their tour family. Their bus driver was killed suddenly in a road accident.

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“The Indigo Girls family is devastated by the sudden loss of our beloved bus driver, Kirk, in a fatal collision early this morning. No other band or crew members were onboard at the time,” they said in an Oct. 9 Facebook post.

“Kirk was an integral part of our life on the road. He shepherded us safely across thousands of miles, through every season and all kinds of weather. He was a joyful constant in our lives, and we will miss him dearly.”

Photo Credit: The Indigo Girls/Facebook

The band announced that “Out of respect for Kirk’s memory and in light of the grief and logistical challenges we are currently facing,” they would be canceling their performance in Myrtle Beach, SC. “We do not make these decisions lightly and understand the inconvenience this may cause. The tour will resume as soon as we are ready and able,” they added.

“For now, we ask that you take a moment to say a prayer or send your love to Kirk, who helped bring Indigo Girls’ music to you every night on tour.”

The bus driver was killed after he hit a tractor-trailer on the interstate in Richland County, SC, according to WLTX.

Master Trooper William Bennett told the news outlet that the crash happened around 6:00 a.m. on Oct. 9. A 2021 Freightliner tractor-trailer had broken down in the road, but no one was inside when the 2007 Prevost motor coach hit its trailer.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time. According to Bennett, the crash is under investigation.