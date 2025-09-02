Beloved Baking Personality Offers to Make Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Cake

One of the internet’s most beloved bakers is throwing her hat into the ring to make a wedding cake for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

QTCinderella, the Twitch streamer known for her baking projects and special events, took to X on Tuesday to let the pop star and NFL player know she would be thrilled to bake for their big day.

“LET ME MAKE THE WEDDING CAKE PLEASE IT WOULD BE THE HONOR OF MY LIFE,” QT wrote, before tagging Swift, Kelce, Kelce’s podcast New Heights and Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine. The enthusiastic baker, who has often discussed her Swift fandom, then collected herself to note this declaration should be taken “in a cool and casual way of course.”

While this might come off as an excited fan reaction, QT, whose real name is Blaire, has the reputation to back it up. She previously worked professionally as a wedding cake designer and frequently makes elaborate, stunning tiered cakes for friends.

QTCinderella’s Many Talents and Projects

QTCinderella has often discussed her Swift fandom on her podcasts Wine About It and Fear&. She has also organized numerous special events, such as The Streamer Awards, the baking competition Master Baker, the talk show Late Night With QT and the charity event The Gala for Good.

QTCinderella on ‘Name Your Price’ (Credit: G4TV)

For TV fans, QTCinderella also appeared on several G4TV programs during its brief relaunch, including Arena, Name Your Price and Hey, Donna!.

Her latest endeavours include the opening of the Los Angeles craft store Deco Deco, the relaunch of Wine About It with new co-host Valkyrae and the release of a song, “Forever,” under the name Blaire.