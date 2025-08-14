Watch Taylor Swift’s ‘New Heights’ Podcast Episode With Boyfriend Travis Kelce 

It’s official — the New Heights podcast episode featuring none other than Taylor Swift is now live on YouTube!

The pop star appeared wearing a white button-up shirt while sitting next to her boyfriend and the podcast’s co-host, Travis Kelce. “I owe a lot to this podcast,” she declared. “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app.”

Swift was referring to when Kelce claimed on a New Heights episode that he attempted to meet her during her July 2023 Kansas City stop of the Eras Tour.

“It was such a wild romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you,'” Swift jokingly reflected. She then said, while laughing, that she felt like “this dude didn’t get a meet and greet and he’s making it everyone’s problem.”

However, Swift said she appreciated Kelce making his intentions clear and public for everyone to hear. She also pointed out that she was “not an online person” who reads her DMs.

“This kind of felt more like I was in an ’80s John Hughes movie,” she said. “And he was standing outside my window with a boom box like, ‘I wanna date you, do you wanna go on a date with me? I made you a friendship bracelet.'”

Kelce then chimed in, “And I was sitting there at the Eras Tour listening to every one of those songs.”

Swift went on to praise Kelce as being a “vibe booster” in every life he’s in. “He’s like a human exclamation point,” she said. “Like when you take a picture on your phone and you click the enhance color button.”

Swift and Kelce went public with their romance in late 2023, after Swifties spotted her at multiple Kansas City Chiefs games.

Taylor Swift Also Opened Up About Reclaiming The Rights to Her First Six Albums

Along with discussing her relationship and her upcoming 12th studio album, Taylor Swift also opened up about reclaiming the rights to her first six albums.

“Since I was a teenager, I’ve been actively saving up money to buy my music back,” she explained. “I’ve always wanted this to happen.”

Swift said she thought re-recording her songs was the only chance she would ever have of owning her music after the albums were sold to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings LLC in 2019.

The pop icon noted that after her famous Eras Tour came to an end, she and her team reapproached the albums’ current owners, Shamrock Capital.

“I wanted to buy my music outright,” she explained. “I don’t want to be in a partnership, I don’t want to own 30 percent of it, I wanted to own all of it. But it was a long shot to think they would do that, to sell that asset to me.”

Swift said she approached the situation the best way possible – with emotion.

“I decided that rather than this be like a business conversation, I’m in the business of human emotion,” she noted. “So I would so much rather lead heart-first in something like this because to me this isn’t something like, ‘I want to own this asset because of its return.’ I want it because these are my handwritten diary entries from my whole life.”

Regarding her finally owning the rights to her music, Swift added, “It’s been a long time coming.”