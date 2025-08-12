beloved-actor-makes-surprise-return-to-role-after-falling-ill

Looks like a little divine intervention scripted the perfect comeback for a beloved actor who had to exit stage left due to illness…

After being sidelined by a COVID diagnosis and missing the opening night of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl—where John Stamos stepped in as King Herod—Josh Gad made a surprise return. His comeback closed out the musical’s limited three-show run last weekend, much to the delight of the audience.

“What a joy getting to surprise everyone and stand side by side with my incredible and otherworldly cast tonight at the @hollywoodbowl,” Gad wrote on Instagram. “Honored to bear witness to this masterclass in musical theater led by the finest talents this side of the planet.”

“See you all Sunday night,” Gad previously teased in a post featuring him decked out in costume.

In another update, the actor revealed that treatment with Paxlovid resulted in a negative COVID-19 test result.

Josh Gad Pulled Out of the Production on Opening Night, with Another Actor Replacing Him Last Minute

Stamos was announced as Gad’s replacement just hours before opening night. Gad shared his diagnosis on Instagram, calling the show “one of the greatest things you will ever see.”

“It is with enormous heartbreak that I inform you all that, unfortunately, I have contracted a virus known as COVID (remember that little bastard from season one of ‘Earth really sucks right now’?)” Gad wrote at the time.

“Anyway, out of an abundance of caution and respect for my cast, I will not be performing in Jesus Christ Superstar this weekend (unless I test negative),” Gad added. “It truly breaks my heart, but I can assure you all that the show is going to be one of the greatest things you will ever see. I hope at some point you get to see me wear the crown and show you what we’ve been up to, because it was quite something, but for now, sadly, I will not be able to grace the Hollywood Bowl.”

Last month, Gad joined the Sergio Trujillo-directed production as King Herod, starring alongside Phillipa Soo, who takes on the role of Mary Magdalene.

Cynthia Erivo starred as Jesus Christ in the staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s musical, which ran August 1-3. The cast also included Adam Lambert as Judas, Milo Manheim as Peter, and Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate.