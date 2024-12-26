Beloved ABC News Anchor Mark Spain Dead at 64, Cause of Death Revealed

Mark Spain, a veteran broadcaster who dedicated decades to anchoring the news in cities such as Indianapolis, Cleveland, and Jacksonville, has passed away. Spain died at 64 after battling pancreatic cancer.

Spain most recently worked as a weekday news anchor at WSET-TV, the ABC affiliate based in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“His smile and positivity were known to his family, our team here at WSET, and the thousands across Lynchburg and beyond who welcomed Mark into their homes each night on TV,” WSET-TV said.

“When he first addressed the community regarding his cancer diagnosis in early December, he echoed that familiar sunny outlook despite the heavy situation,” the station added.

Earlier this month, the Lynchburg community came together for a Purple Out Day in support of Spain following the news of his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Liberty University lit its Freedom Tower in purple, a nod to one of the late anchor’s favorite colors. The gesture symbolized solidarity with Spain in its fight against the disease.

We want to thank Liberty University for lighting up the mountain and Freedom Tower purple in support of Mark Spain and his fight against pancreatic cancer. #SpainStrong

💜 pic.twitter.com/uRPMlqBgaa — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) December 17, 2024

Colleagues and the Community Pay Tribute to Beloved ABC News Anchor Mark Spain

Meanwhile, colleagues and friends took to social media to mourn Spain after his death.

Kristen Mirand, a reporter and anchor for Buffalo’s WKBW-TV and a former colleague of Spain at Sinclair-owned WSET-TV, honored the veteran journalist with a heartfelt tribute.

“To know Mark Spain was to know positivity, faith & kindness,” Mirand wrote on X. “More than a gifted journalist, he was an incredible person who inspired everyone he met. His legacy will live on.”

Mike Buresh, a weatherman at Jacksonville, Florida’s JAX, and another former colleague of Spain, also paid tribute.

“R.I.P. Mark Spain – diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 3 weeks ago & lost the battle today. We are lifting up Mark’s family,” Buresh wrote on X.

#firstalertwx utterly sad day today @ActionNewsJax R.I.P. Mark Spain – diagnosed with pancreatic cancer 3 weeks ago & lost the battle today. We are lifting up Mark's family. @WOKVNews pic.twitter.com/mfVRpWSsQ2 — Mike Buresh (@MikeFirstAlert) December 19, 2024

The Danville Police Department also expressed their sorrow over Spain’s passing.

“He was a familiar face on WSET each evening in many homes throughout Danville. [He] very professionally covered several news stories about the Department. Mark will be missed,” the department wrote on X.

Spain is survived by his wife, Lynita, and their three kids.