Did Bella Hadid Get Plastic Surgery? We Investigate

We all know that Bella Hadid is one of the hottest supermodels on the planet, but are looks entirely due to her genes? Skeptics who’ve studied her face over the years can’t help but wonder if she’s had a little help along the way. We’re taking a look at her evolution to determine whether or not she’s ever gone under the knife. Check out pics of the model over the past decade and see if the Bella Hadid plastic surgery rumors are true.

Bella Hadid Comes From A Family Of Supermodels

(a katz / Shutterstock.com)

When it comes to Bella’s success in the fashion world, it certainly helps that she was born to former model and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid. Yolanda, a blonde beauty from the Netherlands, was discovered in her teens by legendary modeling agent Eileen Ford. She spent much of the 1980s strutting down catwalks in Europe and posing in fashion spreads for magazines like Grazia and Vogue.

But Bella’s not the only child who inherited Yolanda’s good looks. As we all know, her older sister Gigi began her own modeling career at the tender age of two. After officially signing with an agency at 17, she became a full-blown sensation. Gigi has graced the cover of Vogue, walked the runway for major designers (Versace, Balmain, Jeremy Scott), and modeled in campaigns for Valentino, Moschino, and Fendi.

Their little brother Anwar, 22, is also a hot commodity. He’s currently signed to IMG Models and has appeared in campaigns for Valentino and Topshop.

Her Mother Has Suffered Complications From Plastic Surgery

If Bella shies away from plastic surgery, her mother’s personal journey might be one reason for the decision.

Ever since Yolanda documented her struggle with Lyme disease on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she has become a tireless advocate for those who suffer from it. In a 2021 interview with Vogue, she revealed that her exhaustive list of symptoms—fatigue, brain fog, memory loss, difficulty with word retrieval, anxiety, insomnia, migraines, joint pain, muscle weakness, intolerance to bright light, flu-like symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, and slight Bell’s palsy—led to depression.

Because so little is known about treating and managing Lyme disease, Yolanda took matters into her own hands by eliminating anything she considered toxic from her body. This included the removal of her breast implants, which she claimed had leaked silicone into her bloodstream. In 2019, she posted an Instagram selfie, claiming that she was “undoing some bad choices.”

“Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions, and all the bullshit I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me,” she wrote.

In 2012, Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease as well.

We imagine that for the sake of her health, Bella is just as cautious as her mom when it comes to tweaking her face with fillers or having other work done.

Bella Hadid Insists She’s Never Gotten Work Done

Using computerized mapping techniques, prominent plastic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva once deemed Bella’s face the number one example of “physical perfection.”

Could she really have been born that way?

Yolanda says absolutely. In 2019, an Instagram user asked the former model, “[Bella] is beautiful but must use fillers?! And she is in the business so how do you rationalize that?”

She quickly came to her daughter’s defense.

“None of my children have never [sic] done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she wrote (via Elle). “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

The answer also comes straight from Bella herself. In 2018, she admitted to InStyle that she had wrestled with insecurity when she was younger.

“I had a small waist and big hips and was kind of chubby,” she said. “I love them now, but I was always self-conscious of my hips—whereas my sister had a six-pack and was very athletic. And I thought I had such a weird face. I remember very distinctly getting bullied because of my features.”

Now that she’s more comfortable in her own skin, she challenges anyone who thinks her face is manufactured.

“People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling,” she said. “I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face.”

But despite Bella’s protests, many are still not convinced she is telling the truth. After all, celebrities aren’t exactly known for publicizing their latest procedures.

Photos Of Bella Over The Years Have Caused Suspicion

There is no shortage of cosmetic surgeons who are convinced that Bella has had work done. Consider this photo of her in 2010. She’s fresh-faced and pretty, but with a noticeably thin upper lip.

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

By 2014, at Nickelodeon’s 27th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards, the same feature suddenly appears fuller.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images)

“One of the main features to change the most has been the lips,” Dr. Tijion Esho of London’s The Echo Clinic told the Irish Mirror. “Over time, these have increased in both size, shape, and definition, making the use of dermal fillers a possible cause.”

By the time Bella appeared at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021, she looked entirely different from her teen years.

(Francois Durand / Getty Images for Dior)

Dr. Sabrina Shah-Desai told the Daily Mail that in addition to lip fillers, she suspected that Bella had undergone rhinoplasty (a nose job), and dermal fillers on her cheekbones and jawline.

Dr. Dara Lotta also told Vox that Bella is probably single-handedly responsible for the sudden popularity of brow lifts.

“I actually really think [she] had a lot do with it. I kid you not,” said Liotta. “It’s a nice, long line that our subconscious looks at as framing our eyes.”

While we’ll never know the truth unless Bella fesses up, we are forced to go on her word that she hasn’t changed a thing. It’s up to you: do you trust the experts or the model herself?