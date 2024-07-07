beer-brand-ambassador-says-hulk-hogan-fired-her-for-being-black

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has been accused of firing a beer brand ambassador for being black.

Essence Jenai, a social media influencer, claims that she was hired to promote Hogan’s new “Real American Beer.” She says that once Hogan found out she was black, however, he fired her from the gig.

Jeanai posted a video on her TikTok page explaining her side of the story. The video was captioned: “@Hulk Hogan thanks for making it clear that you don’t work with BLACK brand ambassadors.”

Hulk Hogan Accused of Firing Brand Ambassador for Being Black

In the video, Jenai explains what went down with her and Hogan’s team.

“My contract was for a week. After one day of promoting his brand, he canceled my contract because???…. I don’t know why but these are the new brand ambassadors he hired,” Jenai stated. The photo shows the new ambassadors, all of which are white.

Users in the comment section were quick to point out that this isn’t the first time Hogan has been accused of being racist. A 2007 sex tape of Hogan leaked online. In the tape, Hogan was heard using the n-word multiple times.

Neither Hogan nor a representative from his team have addressed the allegations. This is a developing story.