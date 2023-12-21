Hulk Hogan Gets Baptized at 70: ‘Greatest Day of My Life’

WWE legend Hulk Hogan announced Wednesday that he had been baptized in a special ceremony at the Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Florida.

The professional wrestler took to Instagram to share the life update. “Total surrender and dedication to Jesus is the greatest day of my life,” Hogan wrote. “No worries, no hate, no judgment… only love!”

Hulk Hogan’s wife, Sky Daily Hogan, took part in the baptism as well, the couple fully submerging each other in a baptism pool inside the church.

Both the Hulkster and his wife dressed in white for the ocassion. Hogan, of course, sported his signature headband as well, also in white, with a large cross necklace to complete the outfit.

“God is doing amazing things at Indian Rocks,” the church wrote in an Instagram story documenting the Hogans’ baptisms.

Back in April, Hulk Hogan opened up about his beliefs on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I accepted Christ as my savior at 14yrs old,” Hogan wrote. “The training, prayers and vitamins kept me in the game but now that I am one with God, the main event theme of surrender, service and love makes me the Real Main Event that can slam any giant of any size through the power of my Lord and Savior and so it is, even now brother, AMEN!”

Hulk Hogan’s Daughter Skipped His Wedding Amid ‘Healing’ Journey

Hulk Hogan and Sky, 45, married in September of this year. The couple held a small ceremony with close friends and family in their hometown of Clearwater, Florida.

All three of Sky’s children reportedly attended the event. Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, however, chose to miss her father’s big day. Though she wished them “well,” she explained that she’s currently distancing herself from her family.

“For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values,” she declared on social media following the wedding.