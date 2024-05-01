‘Bee Guy’ Wins Over MLB Crowd With Hive Removal After 2-Hour Delay, Throws Out First Pitch

A beekeeper, known as “Bee Guy,” became the MVP at an MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday, April 30.

Leading the charge, 37-year-old Blue Sky Pest Control employee Matt Hilton, affectionately known online as the “Bee Guy,” heroically resolved a bee emergency at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona.

A swarm of the insects had established a colony in the protective netting behind home plate before the game, leading to a scenario where the Diamondbacks triumphed over the Dodgers with a score of 4-3.

Videos uploaded to X (previously Twitter) captured Hilton ascending in a scissor lift. The footage shows him skillfully vacuuming the bees into airtight containers.

Following Hilton’s successful removal of the bees, he was hailed as a “hero.” In recognition of his action, he was honored with delivering the ceremonial first pitch after the game’s commencement was delayed by the unfolding drama.

“That was pretty cool,” Hilton told an MLB interviewer after he threw the pitch. “I can’t say I’ve had that experience before, and probably won’t again, but it was pretty awesome.”

‘Bee Guy’ Was Attending His Son’s Little League Game When the MLB Called Him Up

Hilton revealed that he was attending his son’s tee ball game when he received the crucial call from the Diamondbacks. “It was the last game of the season when I got the call to come out here,” the beekeeper explained.

Hilton shared his experience of receiving a standing ovation from the crowd at Chase Field. “I thought I was here to just take care of a bee problem. People were pretty hyped up, it was pretty cool.”

The match finally commenced at approximately 8:35 p.m. local time, nearly two hours later than its scheduled start.

Meanwhile, many MLB fans were genuinely impressed with “Bee Guy” for his impromptu pitching performance. “Last minute first pitch and it was better than many celebrities that practice for it,” one baseball fan wrote on X.

“Regardless where that pitch landed that was a strike! The real MVP came out tonight!”, another baseball lover proclaimed.

One MLB watcher thought the ceremonial first pitch wasn’t enough of a reward for the now legendary “Bee Guy”. “PLEASE GET HIM TICKETS TO THE WORLD SERIES!”, they insisted.