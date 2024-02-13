alyssa-milano-roasted-for-attending-pricey-super-bowl-after-baseball-gofundme-backlash

Alyssa Milano caught flak for scoring a seat at the swanky 2024 Super Bowl with her son, all while starting a GoFundMe for his baseball team.

The Who’s the Boss? alum proudly posted an Instagram pic with 12-year-old son Milo at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ triumphant victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

“My buddy. #mothersonlove #mothersonbond #superbowl,” the Charmed actress captioned the snapshot, which depicted the mother-son duo happily in the stands at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

Social media users wasted no time in giving Milano a reality check. After all, it was only a few weeks ago that she was requesting funds for her son’s baseball team’s trip to Cooperstown, New York. Meanwhile, tickets for the Super Bowl start at $2,000.

“I’m a travel baseball mom,” one Instagram comment began. “My sons team is also going to Cooperstown this summer. We are a hard working middle class family and we are paying for our son to go. Would never beg people for money to pay for my kids sports. Entitlement at its best.”

“Here’s a tip Alyssa, if your kid wants to earn a trip to Cleveland, tell him you’ll put the thousands of dollars it costs to go to the Super Bowl toward it instead of asking us,” another wrote.

“Let’s be real for a second. How can a celebrity start a gofundme for her son and say that she couldn’t afford it but then pull up to the super bowl? Please explain???” yet another Instagram user asked.

Alyssa Milano Defends Her GoFundMe

Last month, Milano faced criticism for asking fans to donate to a fundraiser for Milo’s team trip. Many were offended by the request for money from an A-list celebrity. Milano defended herself for sharing the GoFundMe with her followers.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Milano wrote on X. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things!” she added. “Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

On January 25, Milano first shared the fundraiser, expressing the team’s goal of funding a trip to Cooperstown. Proceeds would be used for uniforms, league dues, and travel expenses. Any remaining funds would go to “pins and novelty items to make our tournaments memorable experiences beyond the field.”

The initial target was $10,000, and they were just $2,000 short of reaching it when it was posted… the same price as a single Super Bowl ticket.