Demi Moore Accuses Daughter Rumer Willis’ Ex of ‘Aggressive’ Behavior

As part of the already complicated custody battle between Rumer Willis and Derek Richard Thomas, Demi Moore has joined the situation as a witness.

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According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Moore spoke out against Thomas, stating that he had “aggressive behavior towards her daughter, Willis.

“An example of this was during the birth of Louetta. Rumer had a home birth,” she shared. “I was present for the birth along with Rumer’s siblings. While Rumer was giving birth to Louetta in the birthing tub, Derek, without asking, and without having showered, got into the birthing tub in an aggressive and sudden manner.”

Moore further stated, “Everyone was shocked. Rumer asked him to get out immediately, and he did. He then spent the rest of the birth acting angry and pouting, and making it all about him.”

The actress then shared that her daughter’s ex had “no consideration to Rumer, the baby, the process, or anyone else” during the situation. “He essentially ruined what should’ve been one of the happiest moments of her life.”

“I heard him pressure Rumer not to have me and her sisters there with her for support. I heard him berate and angrily complain to Rumer, ‘How dare we come over without his permission,'” Moore continued. “He stayed in the room with Rumer for at least 30 minutes that morning less than 12 hours after Rumer had given birth. He would not leave her alone. It ended only when Rumer left the room to get away from him.”

Moore Recalls Tense Moment Between Her and Thomas

Moore further recalled her first moment with Louetta being ruined by Thomas.

“After cleaning, I had my first moment to hold my newborn granddaughter,” she said. “I was holding her, and Derek suddenly whipped off his shirt and demanded I give him the baby so he could have what he called ‘skin to skin contact.’”

The actress then noted that Thomas was “aggressive” and would not let Rumer put clothes on Louetta when the newborn was clearly cold and needed to be bundled up. “He showed absolutely no respect, care, concern, compassion or support toward anyone, especially Rumer and the baby.”

Moore also alleged Thomas wanted to drive a wedge between Willis and her family. “Derek constantly sucks the joy out of all encounters with him,” she pointed out. “He wants to put Rumer at odds with our family, and creates unnecessary stress and fear for Rumer to this day.”

Moore shares Rumer with her ex, Bruce Willis.

Thomas has since denied that he was ever “aggressive” or that he acted “inappropriately.” He also claimed that Rumer “has launched a coordinated media attack” against him.