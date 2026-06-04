Actor on CBS Sitcom Who Stabbed Girlfriend Receives 32-Year Prison Sentence

An actor who appeared in a popular CBS sitcom has received his prison sentence after reportedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend over twenty times.

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Last month, Nick Pasqual, who appeared in a 2011 episode of How I Met Your Mother, was convicted of first-degree residential burglary and injuring a spouse or cohabitant.

On June 2, Pasqual was sentenced to 32 years to life in prison, per Los Angeles’s ABC 7.

In May 2024, Pasqual broke into the Los Angeles home of his ex-girlfriend, Hollywood makeup artist Allie Shehorn.

‘How I Met Your Mother’ actor Nick Pasqual in 2011. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

Prosecutors say he “inflicted great bodily injury upon the victim under circumstances involving domestic violence.” Shehorn was reportedly discovered with over 20 stab wounds.

Ex-girlfriend of Actor Sentenced to 32-Year Prison Sentence Gives Harrowing Testimony

Shehorn had previously filed for a restraining order against Pasqual for domestic violence. During the trial, she testified about a violent fight that led to their breakup shortly before the stabbing.

“I locked the door. He just started punching holes in that door and broke that open,” she recalled, per ABC 7. “I just ran into the bathroom because I thought there’s another lock on that door.”

Pasqual was arrested after the first incident but was released on a $50,000 bail just five days before he stabbed Shehorn.

A year before the attack, Shehorn won “Best SFX Makeup” at the Hollywood Blood Horror Festival for her work on Incorrigible. Her film credits also include Rebel Moon: Part One (in which Pasqual appeared) and Babylon.

After recovering from her severe injuries, Shehorn returned to the makeup industry. Her work can currently be seen in the horror box office smash Obsession.

Yesterday, Shehorn shared a post on Instagram celebrating Pasqual’s sentence. It includes a video of the emotional moment she hears the sentence being passed down.

In the final slide of the post, it also shows Shehorn riding a horse, figuratively riding off into the sunset.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.