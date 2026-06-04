idris-elba-receives-huge-honor.

Call him SIR! Idris Elba is now a knight, receiving the top honor from the King of England himself.

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Indeed, the newly dubbed Sir Elba was one of several stars to receive honors from King Charles at Windsor Castle on June 2, per the BBC. The star of the upcoming Masters of the Universe film received a knighthood in the New Year Honours for his services to young people, per the outlet.

King Charles III has knighted Idris Elba



The ceremony took place on June 2 at Windsor Castle.



The Luther star was awarded a knighthood for services to youth. His wife, model Sabrina Dhowre, attended the event to support him. pic.twitter.com/hve1SYn7cn — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 3, 2026

Along with Elba, knighthoods and damehoods were also awarded to others, including Olympic ice skating champions Dame Jayne Torvill and Sir Christopher Dean for their contributions to the sport and voluntary service. Actress and comedian Dame Meera Syal, known for The Kumars at No. 42 and Goodness Gracious Me, was also recognized for her services to literature, drama, and charity.

The Prometheus star was joined by his wife, model Sabrina Dhowre Elba, for the honor.

Sir Idris Elba walks with his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, after being knighted for his services to young people at Windsor Castle on June 02, 2026, in Windsor, England. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Elba has been collaborating with the King for a few years. In 2022, the actor founded the Elba Hope Foundation, which supports community empowerment, education, youth advocacy, and sustainable development. At 18, Elba used a grant from what was then the Prince’s Trust to attend the National Youth Music Theatre.

It was announced last year that Elba, 53, and the King, 77, will team up for a documentary marking the 50th anniversary of the charity’s founding. The film is set to air on Netflix this fall.