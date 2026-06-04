cassie-ventura-speaks-out-after-former-male-model-accuses-her-and-diddy-of-drugging-him

Making it clear where she stands, Cassie Ventura slammed the former male model who accused her of drugging him alongside her infamous ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

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The former model previously filed a lawsuit against Ventura and Combs, accusing them of drugging him with Rohypnol and ketamine at one of Diddy’s “freak-off” parties.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Ventura sought to have Laurent’s claims against her dismissed. She shared that just after she told her story about Diddy’s abusive behavior towards her in 2023, Laurent reached out to her with a supportive text message.

“Hi hope you ok I’m sorry I didn’t know he was doing that to you,” Laurent wrote. “I will definitely be a witness for you. Edmond. L.”

She also added the text message as evidence in her filing.

Ventura further noted that the only thing that had changed between Laurent sending the text message and him filing his lawsuit against her was that she had settled her lawsuit against Diddy for $20 million.

She then declared that Laurent’s “repulsive use of the judicial system and the attempt to make a victim into an abuser should not be” allowed by the court.

Ventura referred to Laurent’s lawsuit as “baseless and harassing.” She said it disincentivizes “actual victims from coming forward or testifying truthfully as a government witness.”

Although she admitted to participating in Diddy’s infamous freak-offs, Ventura has repeatedly stated that she was a victim of Diddy. She then pointed out that Laurent had noted she was incapacitated by drugs during the freak-offs. That would have made it difficult for her to help Diddy drug the former model.

Ventura Fled the US After Testifying Against Diddy

Meanwhile, Fox News reports that Ventura fled the US after she testified against Diddy last year. Along with her motion in Laurent’s lawsuit, she has also filed a motion to transfer venues in the legal battle with former male escort Clayton Howard.

Howard named Ventura in his lawsuit, which was filed last year. He claimed “sexual exploitation, trafficking, and abuse” for 10 years by Diddy and his ex-girlfriend.

In her motion, submitted last month, Ventura stated that Howard’s lawsuit should be transferred from California courts to New York. Dozens of similar lawsuits have been filed against Diddy in New York.

“Plaintiff is a resident of New Jersey and can easily travel to New York City,” the motion reads. “Ms. Ventura does not reside in the United States, but it is more convenient for her to travel to New York than California. The corporate defendants are both incorporated in New York.”

The motion further revealed, “As described above, many of the relevant facts occurred in New York City, and over two dozen civil cases related to Combs’ crimes — many of which involve the same factual and legal issues as this case — are currently pending in New York federal courts, with many others filed in New York state courts.”

“As a result, relevant witnesses are likely to reside in or around New York,” the motion added. “Viewed together, these facts all point to New York as a more convenient and appropriate forum. Therefore, Ms. Ventura respectfully requests the Court transfer the claims under 28 U.S.C.”

Ventura further noted, “I am a citizen of the United States. I am not a resident of the State of California. I reside outside of the United States.”

She then added that if the case proceeds, it should be in New York, where her lawyers are.