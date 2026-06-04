Cause of Death Released for Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister Kelly

New details have emerged about the death of actress Kelly Lee Curtis, Jamie Lee Curtis’ older sister.

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The 69-year-old died “in her home. In nature. At peace,” Jamie wrote on in a Facebook post on Saturday.

According to the Blaine County coroner’s office via Us Weekly, Kelly died of natural causes. She had been under hospice care for a week before her death at 2:30 a.m. on May 30.

According to the coroner’s office, Kelly will be cremated. It is unclear if her family will request an autopsy. Kelly’s husband, John Marsh, was present when the coroner arrived.

Jamie Lee Curtis and Kelly Lee Curtis. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic)

“She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw-droppingly beautiful, and a talented actress,” Jamie Lee Curtis, 67, added in her tribute on Saturday. “She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel, Facebook, and Pokémon Go. She was proud of her Danish roots and Hungarian Jewish ancestry and was a devoted American patriot.”

Kelly Lee Curtis Worked with Her Parents and Her Sister in Film Projects

Daughters of Hollywood legends Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, the sisters appeared together in the 1983 film Trading Places. Kelly later worked as Jamie Lee’s assistant on films including Freaky Friday (2003) and Christmas With the Kranks (2004).

Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh with their children, Kelly, 5, and Jamie, 2 1/2, in 1961. (Photo via Bettmann/Getty Images)

Kelly also had roles in high-profile films like 1991’s The Devil’s Daughter, directed by horror master Dario Argento. She made her screen debut alongside her parents in The Vikings (1958).

However, Kelly found her niche as an actress on the small screen. She had a recurring role as Lieutenant Carolyn Plummer in the first season of the popular UPN series The Sentinel. She also made guest appearances on shows like The Equalizer, Hunter, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Judging Amy.

She is survived by her husband of 35 years, theatrical producer Scott Morfee; her sister; her brother-in-law, actor-director Christopher Guest; and her half-siblings, Alexandra, Allegra, Ben, and Nicholas.