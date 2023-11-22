Banksy’s True Name Has Been Revealed In Resurfaced BBC Interview

The ever-enigmatic street artist Banksy may have let a major clue slip regarding his true identity during a 2003 interview with the BBC. The revelation came to light this month when a previously unearthed recording was discovered by the outlet.

In the interview, which resurfaced recently, reporter Nigel Wrench asks the artist if his name is “Robert Banks,” to which Banksy responds with a seemingly candid admission: “It’s Robbie.”

Banksy appeared to reveal his identity in an interview only now being shared for the first time.



This snippet from the interview has sparked renewed interest and fervent discussions among fans and enthusiasts, who have long speculated about the elusive artist’s first name. Over the years, various names such as Robin, Robert, and Robbie have been suggested as potential identities for Banksy.

The full interview, part of BBC Sounds Radio 4’s The Banksy Story, including a newly added bonus episode after the discovery, offers a rare opportunity for Banksy’s admirers to hear his voice.

The artist, then in his 20s, was interviewed by Wrench in the summer of 2003, coinciding with the opening of Banksy’s Turf War show in east London. While an edited version aired on the BBC’s PM program in July of that year, the segment where Banksy purportedly discloses his first name was omitted.

Years later, as Wrench tuned into The Banksy Story podcast, which debuted earlier this year, he felt compelled to revisit the original uncut recording from the interview.

Banksy’s rise to fame stemmed from a series of iconic graffiti pieces adorning buildings across the country, notably the renowned Girl With Balloon painting originally stenciled on an east London wall. The image gained widespread recognition and has since become one of Banksy’s most iconic works, reproduced in various forms.

Renowned for his satirical and provocative artistry, Banksy’s creations often court controversy. Notably, his Girl With Balloon painting made headlines when it “self-destructed” immediately after being sold at auction in London, adding to the mystique and allure surrounding the artist’s work.