jack-nicholson-celebrates-89th-birthday-in-rare-new-photo

Jack Nicholson flashed his iconic grin in a rare new photo celebrating his 89th birthday, with a celebrity pal photobombing in the background.

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To celebrate her father’s birthday on April 23, Lorraine Nicholson posted a series of photos on her Instagram Stories. Among them was a throwback picture of the legendary actor smoking a cigar, which she simply captioned, “89?” — possibly a reference to the year it was taken (or maybe not… it looks a bit like’ 70s-era Jack).

Image via Instagram/Lorraine Nicholson

The second photo was the main event: a present-day Jack smiling and clapping with “Help Me” singer Joni Mitchell, 82, cheering along in the background. “89!!” Lorraine captioned the snapshot, where her dad flashed his signature grin, a familiar sparkle in his eyes.

Image via Instagram/Lorraine Nicholson

Lorraine, 36, is one of Jack’s six children, and he also shares a son, Ray, 34, with actress Rebecca Broussard. He is also the father of Jennifer Nicholson, 61, Caleb Goddard, 54, Honey Hollman, 43, and Tessa Gourin, 31, according to PEOPLE.

Jack Nicholson’s Daughter Also Shared a Candid Photo of Him Back in December

This isn’t the first time Lorraine has shared a family photo. Her birthday tribute follows a December 2025 post featuring a snap of herself, Ray, and their father.

The Dec. 4 Instagram post included a close-up photo of the three, seemingly from the family’s Thanksgiving festivities (the 9th slide). A group photo in front of a dinner table preceded the snapshot. She captioned the post, “November to remember.”

Fans flooded the comments section, delighted to see Jack Nicholson’s signature grin.

“Your dad looks great!” one onlooker wrote, with Lorraine shooting back: “Doesn’t he? At 88, he’s still got it.”

“Your dad [heart emoji] nice to see him,” another fan added. “So glad to see Jack looking so amazing! You and your brother as well!” another onlooker chimed in.

The Hollywood legend has mostly stayed out of the spotlight in recent years, apart from a few courtside appearances at Los Angeles Lakers games. He also made a rare public appearance during Saturday Night Live‘s 50th anniversary special in February 2025.