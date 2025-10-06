‘Baywatch’ Reboot Officially Coming to Major TV Network

Nearly 25 years after it went off the air, Baywatch is receiving a reboot by Fox for the 2026-2027 season.

Videos by Suggest

According to Deadline, the lifeguard action-drama will return to the small screen through Burn Notice creator Matt Nix, Fremantle, and Fox Entertainment. The series has been in development since winter 2024 and is almost ready to produce 12 episodes for the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Nix will be executive producer and showrunner of the upcoming Baywatch reboot. Along with Nix, other executive producers of the show are Michael Berk, Greg Bonann, Dante Di Loreto, and Doug Schwartz.

Baywatch first premiered on NBC in 1989 and was quickly canceled. However, it was syndicated from 1991 to 2001. During its run, Baywatch had 241 episodes through 11 seasons. It also aired in more than 200 countries.

The show starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, Alexandra Paul, Gregory Alan Williams, Jeremy Jackson, Parker Stevenson, David Charvet, Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, and Erika Eleniak.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status,” Michael Thorn, President of Fox Television Network, stated. “Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback.”

He then added, “Together, Fox and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars, and all the spectacle that make the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.

Details about the cast have not been revealed at this time.

The ‘Baywatch’ Reboot Dealt With Some Remastering Music Issues Over the Summer

Fremantle’s Bob McCourt spoke out about the reboot’s development over the summer. He told Deadline that Fremantle was “in advanced talks with Fox.”

The network had been exploring potential film locations at the time.

“Basically, it hasn’t been cleared for streaming,” he explained at the time. “The music hasn’t been cleared, and it was also in standard definition. We made the decision to remaster all episodes into high definition and then clear [or replace] the music… With a big upfront investment.”

He further shared, “It was a big risk that actually paid off 10 times over. Baywatch has sold to every territory and around the world, including to Amazon, Hulu, RTL in Germany, and France TV in France.”