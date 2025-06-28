baskin-robbins-gets-sweet-on-sydney-sweeney-with-new-menu-items

Sydney Sweeney teamed up with Baskin-Robbins for a sweet summer collaboration featuring rainbow sherbet that, unlike her recent soap offering, isn’t infused with her bath water (sorry, fellas.)

The Sweet on Sydney menu features what the ice cream chain says is her favorite order: Sydney’s Signature Scoop, which includes rainbow sherbet topped with gummy bears in a chocolate-dipped waffle cone with sprinkles. It also offers Sydney’s Signature Fizz, a blend of rainbow sherbet and Starry lemon-lime soda, finished with mini gummy bears.

“Baskin-Robbins has been part of my life for as long as I can remember — it’s where a lot of great memories were made, and I still find myself going back pretty often,” Sweeney gushed in a press release. “Rainbow sherbet has always been a favorite, so getting to see it featured like this feels really special.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Sydney,” vice president of brand marketing & culinary at Baskin-Robbins, Nicole Boutwell, added. “She brings joy, personality, and a genuine love for our brand — her creations are just as bold and fun as she is.”

Sydney Sweeney Calls Teaming with Baskin-Robbins ‘a Childhood Dream Come True

Sweeney also stars in a Baskin-Robbins ad where she visits her local shop daily, trying to get the rainbow sherbet she’s craving.

She shared an Instagram post to celebrate the launch, including some behind-the-scenes images from the ad campaign.

“If you know me, you know ice cream always brings the biggest smile to my face,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “This was literally a childhood dream come true, thank you @baskinrobbins.”

The Immaculate star’s fans rushed to the comments to show their support for the blonde beauty’s new flavor profiles.

“This could break the heatwave,” one fan wrote. “Easy money spent,” a second fan declared.

A few high-profile pals also showed some love for the Euphoria actress teaming with the ice cream brand.

Paris Hilton commented with a heart-eyes emoji. Meanwhile, Vera Wang added a several clapping hands emojis topped off with an ice cream cone emoji.

“Thank YOU for being the sweetest,” Baskin-Robbins themselves chimed in.

The Sweet on Sydney menu will be available across the country starting July 1.